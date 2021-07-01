Avery County Towns and Communities to Host Various Independence Day Celebrations This Weekend; See Listing of Events Here

By Tim Gardner

Independence Day (colloquially the Fourth of July or July 4) is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States, which happened 245 years ago on July 4, 1776. The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject, and subordinate to, the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were then united, free, and independent states.

The United States Congress had voted to declare independence two days earlier, on July 2, but it was not officially declared or become law until July 4. Independence Day is the official national day of the United States.

Independence Day is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, baseball games, family reunions, political speeches and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history, government and traditions of the United States. And North Carolina High Country residents traditionally celebrate Independence Day in the same fashions. Those celebrations and related activities in Avery County and the Spruce Pine Township of Mitchell, NC County for 2021 include:

July 2 – 4:00 p.m. – The Town of Crossnore will hold 4th of July celebration. Parade and activities followed by fireworks and all invited.

July 2 – 6:30 p.m. – The Cranberry Community will hold its Fourth of July Parade. All are invited. There will be live music and fireworks to follow.

July 2– The Minneapolis Community will have a Fourth of July celebration next to Minneapolis Baptist Church, concluding with fireworks. Everyone is welcome. A parade will take place beforehand on Saturday, July 3, at 1:00 p.m.

July 3– Spear and Plumtree Communities–The communities of Spear and Plumtree will jointly hold a Fourth of July Parade on July 3, starting at 4:00 p.m. Parade entrants will line up at 3:30 p.m. at the Plumtree Presbyterian Church. Food will follow just off Highway 19-E between Henson Creek Road and the old Vance Memorial Methodist Church. A Split-The-Pot cornhole tournament, duck race and raffles will also be held as well as fireworks commencing at the start of dark. All individuals are welcome to attend. And all cars, ATVs, tractors, floats, horses and all other means of transportation are welcome to participate in the parade.

July 3–All Day– The Town of Newland will hold its Annual Independence Day festivities on the Riverwalk Park. A full day of entertainment, music, vendors, and concluding with a Concert and Fireworks. Everyone is invited.

July 3 – 1 :00 a.m. to 3:00 pm – Emmanuel Baptist Church in Newland will hold its Inaugural Independence Day Car Show at the church. Many awards, Silent Auction, Food and more, Gates open at 10:00 a.m., with awards show starting at 3:00 p.m. Registration is by donation.

July 3– 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. – The Town of Elk Park will hold an Independence Day celebration with a Parade at 5:00 pm (Line up at Jack Hicks Trucking at 4:30). A barbecue dinner will be held at 6:00 p.m., with fireworks beginning at dark with many activities thrown in.

July 3– Fireworks in Downtown Spruce Pine, starting at dark.

July 3– The Town of Banner Elk will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration in downtown. A parade will begin at 11:00 a.m., activities all day with duck races in the town park.

July 4– Fireworks at the Village of Sugar Mountain. Ride the lift to the summit for a modest fee and a unique view or watch from the parking lots for free.

July 4– Fireworks at Land Harbor in Pineola, starting at dark.

July 4-Beech Mountain Resort will hold a 4th of July celebration with Baby Black in concert, beginning at 5:00 p.m., with fun for the whole family. Fireworks there will commence at dusk.

