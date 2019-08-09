Avery County Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival Happening August 9 to August 11

Published Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:03 pm

Join us for our summer Fine Art & Master Crafts Festivals! The first will be held on July 19-21, 2019 and the second will be held on August 9-11, 2019. These juried festivals feature hand-crafted wares from more than 60 vendors. Photography, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, and pottery are just some of the crafts on offer. Presented by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce at the Historic Banner Elk Elementary School. Show Hours: Friday: 1pm-5pm, Saturday: 10am-5pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm

Frisbee Dogs are coming to Banner Elk! World-class dogs, beginning dogs, and every skill level in between will be competing in the Fifth Annual Banner Elk DiscDogathon, Saturday, July 20, at the Old Elementary School. Stakes are high as teams compete for five places in the World Championships. Competition starts at 9:00. Beginning dogs who are safe off-leash, can catch a frisbee, and are not reactive around other dogs are welcome to register and compete. Dogs must be current with immunizations and female dogs in season are not allowed on the playing field. Additional Information is available at http://www.dahlonegaactiondogs.com/events or contact Rick Nielsen, [email protected], with questions. The Banner Elk DiscDogathon is a production of Southeast Disc Dogs. All profit from this event goes to Avery County Humane Society.

