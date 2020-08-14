Avery County and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce Have Weekend Events Aug. 14-16

Published Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3:49 pm

The Avery County and Blowing Rock Chambers of Commerce have some weekend events taking place throughout Aug. 14-16.

Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival

When: Aug. 14-16

Hours: Aug. 14 from 1-5 p.m.; Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: Sugar Mountain Resort at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive.

The juried festivals feature an eclectic gathering of unique hand-crafted wares from fine artists and master crafters. Fine art examples are photography, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, weaving, glass art, wood crafts, wood furniture, specialty candles, body care & soaps and many more. The Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.

Art in the Park

When: Aug. 15

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Park Avenue in Downtown Blowing Rock

The Art in the Park event will be taking place come rain or shine. Free parking is available downtown on the street and in the parking decks of Wallingford St. and at the Blowing Rock Art History Museum (BRAHM).

What you need to know if you plan on attending Art in the Park:

Artists, Chamber staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask on Park Ave

There will be a limited number of artists, each artist display will be 10 feet from each other allowing artists to display their work from three open air sides of their 10×10 tent.

Artists will sanitize booth surface area periodically

There will be stanchions dividing the street allowing for one-way walk paths

There will be signage in and around Park Ave and the downtown area of Blowing Rock promoting the 3W’s (wear, wait, wash) and the NC Face Mask Requirement

Seniors and more vulnerable patrons will be encouraged to shop from 9-11 and after 3:00 pm

Peak hours will be monitored to ensure that the density of attendees does not get too high for proper 6 ft. social distancing. If it “feels” too crowded, we will hold patrons outside the show area or encourage them to come back at another time.

Art in the Park will be used as a mask distribution point for masks from AppHealthCare branded with the Show Your Love Watauga logo to promote the partnership between the Chambers of Commerce and AppHealthCare.

Chamber staff and volunteers will be on site enforcing these rules for the duration of the show. The Chamber will not provide the free shuttle service from Tanger Outlets this season.

Art in the Park was created in 1962 by a handful of area artists and craftspeople to showcase local talent. Today, Art in the Park is host to 94 fine art and craft vendors at each show. Some of the best local and regional artists and craftspeople showcase their handcrafted jewelry, pottery, fiber, glass, photography, painting and more.

Art in the Park’s high standards and professional jury attract artisans from all over the Southeast to exhibit in a series of six shows, May through October. The quality of work exhibited draws thousands to the area each month.

Art in the Park is planned and administered by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber takes pride in working to support and showcase top talent over a variety of mediums at each show. The town and area businesses are enthusiastic and participate with Art in the Park, and the public eagerly anticipates each season.

Concerts in the Park

When: Aug. 16

Hours: 4-6 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park in Downtown Blowing Rock

Musician: Ashley Heath, Soul/Folk

Ashley Heath is an Americana Musician hailing from Asheville, NC who fronts band Ashley Heath and Her Heathens. Voted #1 Acoustic/Folk Artist and #2 Songwriter of WNC by Mountain Xpress readers as well as winning the Band Competition at Merlefest 2018, Heath has set on a mission to connect with as many people as possible through song. Heath’s vocals have been described as strong and velvety with bluesy tones, and a little twang of country add the unique and authentic twist to her sound. Heath released her first album “A Different Stream” in May 2016 and released Sophomore album “Where Hope Never Dies” with band AH&HH in April 2018.

The Aug. 16 Concerts in the Park will be a drop-off location for A Simple Gesture bags. Consider bringing non-perishable food items with you to donate to the Hunger & Health Co.

Blowing Rock’s Concert in the Park Series is an annual set of free outdoor concerts. Always on Sundays following Art in the Park, the performances offer entertainment from a variety of musical genres. Family-friendly and casual! Bring a lawn chair or blanket to Memorial Park on Main Street to enjoy the music.