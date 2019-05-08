Avery County Agriculture & Horticulture Fair Will Hold Draft Pull On June 1

Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 9:33 am

By Tim Gardner

On June 1st, the Avery Agriculture & Horticulture Fair is holding a Draft Pull on the Avery Extension Service Grounds located at Heritage Park, 661 Vale Road in Newland.

The Draft Pull is a family-friendly event oriented around large draft horses pulling weighted sleds in competition. These horses are cared for and loved by their owners and enjoy competing in Draft Pull events.

Gates will open at 12:00 noon with the Draft Pull getting underway at 3:00 p.m. There will be live music featuring the local Toe River Drifters Band and concessions available by the Linville Central Rescue Squad from 12:00 noon until when the Draft Pull starts.

Admission is $10, except for children ages 12 and under, who are admitted free.

Avery County Cooperative Extension Center officials encourage everyone to bring their family and friends and enjoy this fun event. Those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

“We’re excited about the Draft Pull and expect a large, highly-enthusiastic turnout,” said Michelle South, Avery County Livestock Agent.

Further details about the Draft Pull can be obtained from South by calling the Extension Center (828-733-8270).

