Avery Agricultural and Horticultural Fair Starts Tonight; Runs Through this Saturday Evening

From the thrilling rides and various games for kids to the alluring displays in the livestock and farm and home tents, the Avery A&H Fair is for people of all ages and interests. Whether a person is an enthusiast of agriculture, arts and crafts, animal husbandry or traditional ways of living, this event offers the county’s best in all categories, along with a few special events throughout its four days (nights). There also will be various food and drink vendors set up throughout the fairgrounds to satisfy the appetites and thirsts of those attending.

In its 28th year, the Avery County Agricultural and Horticultural Fair has been a mainstay among the most popular celebrations and festivities in the North Carolina Mountains. It is a family-oriented event known for the preservation of the mountain heritage that has long been a way of life for the people of Avery County.

Thanks to the cooperation of Avery County and the community members who volunteer to operate it, this year’s Avery A&H Fair runs from Wednesday, September 8 through Saturday, September11. It will be the third year that it will be hosted out of the Heritage Park property since the completion of the county’s new agriculture building on the site. Heritage Park is located at 661 Vale Road in Newland, which is approximately one-half mile behind the Ingles Markets Grocery Store.

Gates at the 2021 Avery A&H Fair will open by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (September 8); Thursday (September 9); and Friday (September 10). They will open at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (September 11). Amusement Rides open at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, rides will start at 12:00 noon, continuing until closing at 11:00 p.m.

Ride bracelets are: $20 for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and $15 on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and $20 from 6:00 p.m. to closing at 11:00 p.m.

“I hope everyone who can and wants to will attend this year’s Avery A&H Fair, said its Director B.J. Beuttell. “There will be plenty of fun and excitement for all who do. In fact, it will be a real treat for all who attend.”

Beuttell added: “The Avery A&H Fair is one of the greatest happenings in our county’s rich and storied history. It’s consistency and the fact that it keeps getting bigger and bigger makes it even more of a milestone happening for the county.”

A yearly highlight of the Avery A&H Fair’s activities is a long list of livestock shows: a goat show, a chicken show, a rabbit show, dairy and meat goat shows, dairy steer project show and beef and dairy heifer shows.

This year schedule of livestock events includes:

Wednesday, September 8

(5:00p.m. – 10:30 p.m.)

Open Chicken Showmanship Show – 5:00 p.m.

High Country 4-H Chick-to-Chicken Show-6:00 p.m.

High Country 4-H Small Animal Project Show (Rabbits)– 7:00 p.m.

High Country 4-H Small Animal Project Show (Guinea Pigs)– 7:15 p.m.

Open Rabbit Showmanship Show – 7:30 p.m.

Livestock Patty Bingo – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 9

(5:00 p.m.– 10:30p.m.)

FFA Competition starting- 5:00 p.m.

Horse Peewee Lead Line Show– 5:00 p.m.

Halter Horse Showmanship Show – 6:00 p.m.

Livestock Patty Bingo– 7:00 p.m.

Friday, September 10th

(5:00PM – 10:30PM)

Goat Showmanship Show – 5:00 p.m.

Club Lamb Showmanship Show – 6:00 p.m.

Livestock Patty Bingo – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 11th

(9:30AM – 11:00PM)

Dairy Heifer Showmanship Show – 1:00 p.m.

Dairy Cow Showmanship Show– 2:00 p.m.

Beef Heifer Showmanship Show – 3:00 p.m.

Beef Cow Showmanship Show – 4:00 p.m.

Beef Steer Showmanship Show – 5:00 p.m.

Livestock Patty Bingo– 7:00 p.m.

And many who attend enter their livestock, produce, crafts, quilts, woodworking, cakes, pies and more for the chance to win prizes. Winner ribbons will be presented for the best canned goods, produce, flowers, arts and crafts. Visitors can pick up the farm and home entry forms to enter the contests and to obtain a booth to set up at the Fair at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Center, located at Heritage Park.

Entries will be received at the Extension Service Office on the following dates and times:

Saturday, September 4 from 12:00 noon-5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 5 from 12:00 noon-5:00 p.m.

Monday, September 6 from 12:00 noon-5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

(Flowers and floral arrangements will also be taken on this day)

Wednesday, September 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Culinary Arts Foods and Baked Goods Only)

“We will have a lot of different exhibits and many people like to come and see what so and so raised, how big they were, how much they weighed and so on,” remarked Beuttell. “The competition is open to anybody. People can bring their stuff out and participate and we judge just about anything. We have canned foods, cut flowers, baked goods, vegetables and fruits in various categories, woodworking, paintings, crocheting, knitting and sewing and almost anything else you can name.

“The Fair is a wonderful opportunity for us to show off our agricultural and horticultural community and give those who attend the opportunity to see what’s being grown and handled in this county.”

Musical entertainment will also be provided at the Avery A&H Fair. That line-up includes:

Wednesday, September 8-

J.A.M.S. Junior Appalachian Musicians-6:00 p.m.

Relentless Flood-8:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 9-

Boone&Church 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 10-

Preston Benfield-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 11-

Avery County Cloggers-4:00 p.m.

Distant Gold-7:30 p.m.

Beuttell estimated that “upwards to as many as 7,000 or 8,000 people will attend the Fair over its four-day course.” She also noted that the fair draws people from various surrounding counties and several nearby states.

For more general information about the Avery H&A Fair, call the Avery County Fair at (828) 387-6870 or the Avery Cooperative Extension office at (828) 733-8270.

Avery A&H Fair officials will also be posting daily updates starting Wednesday, September 8 on the Fair’s Facebook page (facebook.com/AveryAHFair).













