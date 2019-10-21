Author of “Bottled” Dana Bowman to Speak in Watauga County on Oct. 29

Published Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:52 pm

Appalachian Regional Library has received funding from the National Libraries of Medicine and locally from the Watauga County Community Foundation, which is administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation, in support of its 2019 Good Neighbor Project. The funding will be used to bring Dana Bowman, author of Bottled: A Mom’s Guide to Early Recovery, to speak in Watauga County.

Bowman’s book, Bottled, is a memoir of her life as a young mother and an alcoholic. Multiple copies of the book have been distributed in the community to read, share, and return and there are copies that can be checked out at the library. Bowman will speak at a free event at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 29, at the Boone United Methodist Church. A meet and greet with the author will be from 4:30 -5:30 pm A Library Journal review describes her book this way:

Heartbreaking, tragic (and very funny), this is a young mother’s memoir of her battle with alcohol, her arguments with her husband, her self-doubt as a mom, and her efforts to cement her career—all while drinking (and drinking some more) and promising herself she’ll stop. Bowman . . . is a member of a faith community, and her Christian beliefs serve to enrich this work, rather than offend nonbelievers. Calling herself the “Scarlett O’Hara of alcoholism,” (“I’ll worry about that tomorrow,” she writes) Bowman finally hits bottom and details her rocky road to sobriety.

Bowman will be on WATA 1450 AM at 9:40 am and at the FARM Café from 12 – 1 pm for a book signing, all on Tuesday, October 29 before the evening talk.

Stories of Recovery: Finding Hope and Help will take place in all three of the counties in the Appalachian Regional Library (Watauga, Ashe, and Wilkes) in October and November. The libraries will provide print and electronic materials and additional programs on the topic of recovery from addiction, highlighting the many local resources available to help people in, or hoping to be in, recovery from addiction.

Programs in Watauga follow:

Tuesday, October 22 at 12 noon – “Bottled” book discussion

Saturday, October 26 at 11 am – Doug Lail, local artist, talks about his reverse charcoal collection of portraits (on display in the back of the library until Oct. 26 ) titled “Hello, My Name Is…”

Wednesday, November 6 at 5:30 pm – Hear stories of recovery from the community and learn about resources.

Friday, November 8 at 10 am and Wednesday, November 13, at 5:30 pm – Meditation for Mental Well-Being with Sophia OJha

Thursday, November 14 at 5 pm – Film showing of “The Anonymous People”

All of the details may be found online here:

https://arlibrary.libguides.com/c.php?g=958152&p=6917374

or visit wataugacountylibrary.com and click on the slider with Bowman’s information.

Comments

comments