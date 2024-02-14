AtWP Celebrates Valentine’s Day with its ‘Local Love’ Lineup Announcement for FloydFest 24~Horizon (July 24-28, 2024)

FLOYD, VA — At the heart of our purposeful programming, we showcase our love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene by offering patrons a taste of regional talent via the annual ‘Local Love’ lineup, a fitting announcement for Valentine’s Day. Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. welcomes 14 bands as this year’s Local Loves — Addie Levy, Annalyse Marie, Appalachian Space Train, Blue Mule, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, Cinémathèque, GOTE, The Hillside Chaotics, Isaac Hadden Project, Leonard Blush & the Camelcals, Phat Anchovies, Pumphouse Blues, Sugarbush and War Chile — each of which will pepper performances over the five days of FloydFest 24~Horizon, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 24 to 28, 2024, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

These new acts join the bands featured in Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. and Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s first five rounds of artist announcements for FloydFest 24~Horizon, which were topped by a long-awaited, patron-requested addition, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, as headliner for Thursday night; Austin, Texas’ psychedelic-soul outfit and seven-time Grammy Award nominees Black Pumas; one of country music’s most prolific torchbearers Charley Crockett; as well as West Virginia’s spellbinding, meteoric-talent Sierra Ferrell, who will play pinnacle to a main-stage female-focused Friday during the 2024 festival.

“JRAD,” Black Pumas, Charley Crockett and Sierra Ferrell — and all of today’s new additions — are in good company, joined by a talented and eclectic emerging bill (with more to come): Allen Stone, The Record Company, Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, Leftover Salmon, KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Jupiter & Okwess, Drayton Farley, Little Stranger, Orgõne, Sons of the East, The Nude Party, S.G. Goodman, Vincent Neil Emerson, The Hip Abduction, Town Mountain, Cat Clyde, Eggy, Neighbor, The Wilder Blue, Jaime Wyatt, Hogslop String Band, Próxima Parada, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Easy Star All-Stars, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, The Vegabonds, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Ben Chapman, The Commonheart, J & The Causeways, Grace Bowers, Sexbruise?, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Empire Strikes Brass, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Shawn Mullins, Hank, Pattie & The Current, Music Road Co, The Tree of Forgiveness Band – A John Prine Tribute, The Dead Reckoning Plays The Allman Brothers, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch, the FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2024 includes Boa Boys, Coral Moons, Drew Foust & The Wheelhouse, Happy Landing, Houseplant, Mackenzie Roark and The Hotpants, Ranford Almond, Swim in the Wild, The Plate Scrapers, Virginia Man, Wood & Bone and Wyatt Ellis.

Don’t be tardy: patrons can preview the FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise Class of 2024 via a special Spotify playlist by clicking here: http://tinyurl.com/FF24OtR. As always, patron voting via the FloydFest 24~Horizon smartphone app (available for both Apple and Android) will determine the winner and runner-up, each of which receives prize packages from Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch. The updated app for FloydFest 24~Horizon will be available for download in early summer.

The SEVENTH round of lineup additions for FloydFest 24~Horizon — the festival’s Floyd Country Store Workshop Porch artists, plus Bitchin’ Music Group Series’ artists — is set for mid-March. Artists from every announcement can be discovered, explored and devoured via extensive bios, links and playlists by visiting https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets for FloydFest 24~Horizon in November via www.floydfest.com. Single-Day GA tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival went on sale on Jan. 1. Patrons can choose to buy Single-Day GA tickets a la carte, or purchase them in pairs (including a Single-Day GA Parking Pass) via a new ticket type, the Single-Day GA PAIR + PARKING Bundle, also available for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival. Volunteer information (as well as applications and a link to register) is also now available by visiting https://floydfest.com/contact-us/volunteers/.

Many ticket types are now sold out, but tickets do remain and can be purchased by visiting https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon.

Announced recently are the Official Platinum ABC Partners for FloydFest 24~Horizon, dubbed the ‘Fab 5’: Beale’s Brewery, Devils Backbone Brewing Company (sponsor of the Higher Ground Viewing Deck & Stage), Oskar Blues Brewery, Pacifico Cerveza and White Claw Hard Seltzer (sponsor of the Oasis Stage). Today, Childress Vineyards joins the greater ABC lineup as the ‘Official Winery of FloydFest 24~Horizon.’

Spotlighting FloydFest and FestivalPark’s love for all, a new merch campaign debuts today: ‘I Love All.’ Show your love for all by visiting: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021) and FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 24~Horizon, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://floydfestbusstop.com/ to immerse yourself in FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, as well as to discover how to keep the bus rolling by purchasing handmade vinyl records via a unique fundraiser: https://floydfestbusstop.com/vinyl/.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

