ASU and WHS Men’s Glee Clubs “Sing Your Way Home” Final Summer Concert at St. Mary’s Oct. 27

Published Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:57 pm

The Men’s Glee Clubs of AppState and Watauga High School will combine for a program they call “Sing Your Way Home” – the final concert in the Summer Concert Series at St. Mary of the Hills this Sunday, October 27th at 3 pm in the nave of the church. The program begins with the exuberant Zulu/Xhosa song San’Bonani/Namhla Kudibene, and includes music by Grieg and Mendelssohn, Joseph Martin’s Sing Your Way Home, and John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads.

The AppState Men’s Glee Club, under director Dr. Meg Stohlmann, draws its 29 members from most of the colleges at the university and sings both sacred and secular music from all historical periods and styles. The group champions new works, and encourages its members to be active as student conductors, composers, and club leaders. Activities of the Glee Club include performances on campus and across the state of North Carolina.

For this very special performance, they’ll be joined by the Watauga High School Men’s Chorus, under the direction of Brandon Winbush. This group is made up of young men from the WHS Honors Choir which will be performing the Faure Requiem at Carnegie Hall in New York City in April, 2020.

St. Mary of the Hills’ Friends of Music presents a variety of local and AppState artists once a month on Sunday afternoons from May through October. All concerts are free and everyone is welcome. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.

