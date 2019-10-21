ASU and WHS Men’s Glee Clubs “Sing Your Way Home” Final Summer Concert at St. Mary’s Oct. 27

The AppState Men’s Glee Club, under director Dr. Meg Stohlmann, draws its 29 members from most of the colleges at the university and sings both sacred and secular music from all historical periods and styles. The group champions new works, and encourages its members to be active as student conductors, composers, and club leaders. Activities of the Glee Club include performances on campus and across the state of North Carolina.
St. Mary of the Hills’ Friends of Music presents a variety of local and AppState artists once a month on Sunday afternoons from May through October. All concerts are free and everyone is welcome. The church is located on Main Street in Blowing Rock. For more information, please call the church office at 828.295.7323, or follow us on Facebook @MusicfromStMaryoftheHills.