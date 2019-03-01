Ashe County Arts Council’s Upcoming Events

Published Friday, March 1, 2019 at 4:57 pm

Ashe County Arts Council has announced this year’s upcoming events in their March paper. Among the most recent of these are the Hayes Faculty Member Ensemble, Molly Tuttle, the Raleigh Flute Choir and Ashe County Little Theatre in March. The schedule also announces the rescheduled Keynote Address by Tracy K. Smith in April.

Hayes Faculty Member Ensemble

Ashe County Arts Council and the Ashe Chamber Music Society presents the Hayes Faculty Chamber Ensemble on Sunday afternoon, March 3 at 2:00 pm at the Ashe Arts Center. Tickets are $16 adults and $5 students and may be purchased at the Ashe Arts Center or by phone at 336-846-2787.

Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle speaks softly. Her voice is both lilting and lucid, and when she says that she wants to create music that is truly original and unmistakably hers, her quietness shifts into a steely audacity that’s charming and almost funny––she’s only 25, after all. But then, you remember her songs. And it hits you: brash, beautiful originality is exactly what Molly is doing.

Molly Tuttle will be at the Ashe Civc Center on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 student and may be purchased at the Ashe Arts Center of by calling 336-846-2787.

Raleigh Flute Choir

Founded in 1986, the Raleigh Flute Choir is a chamber ensemble of professional flutists from central North Carolina. Utilizing the full complement of flutes from the tiny piccolo to the eight-foot-long contrabass, six octaves of notes with a variety of timbres combine to create rich harmonies and lush musical colors.

Tickets for March 23 are $16 adults and $5 students and may be purchased at the Ashe Arts Center or by calling 336-846-2787.

Ashe County Little Theatre

Ashe County Little Theatre’s first play of 2019 is “Is He Dead?” by Mark Twain and adapted by David Ives.

Jean-Francois Millet, a young painter of genius, is in love with Marie Leroux but in debt to a villainous picture-dealer, Bastien Andre. Andre forecloses on Millet, threatening debtor’s prison unless Marie marries him. Millet realizes that the only way he can pay his debts and keep Marie from marrying Andre is to die, as it is only dead painters who achieve fame and fortune. Millet fakes his death and prospers, all while passing himself off as his own sister, the Widow Tillou. Now a rich “widow,” he must find a way to get out of a dress, return to life, and marry Marie.

The production dates are March 29-31 with Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday matinee at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 adults and $ 5 students and may be purchased at the Ashe Arts Center or by phone at 336-846-2787. Ticket on sale March 1.

Keynote Address by Tracy K. Smith

The re-scheduled visit by Tracy K. Smith, the Poet Laureate of the United States will be Monday, April 1 at 7:30 pm at the Ashe Civic Center.

Hurricane Florence altered travel plans in September for Ms. Smith during the On the Same Page Literary Festival. We are very honored that she will be here in Ashe County to present her original keynote address. The event is free and seating will be general admission.

The evening will include story-telling, readings, conversation with the nation’s foremost poet. Ms. Smith is the author of Wade in the Water and Ordinary Light: a Memoir. She will be available to sign books and to meet the public following her presentation.

Visit http://ashecountyarts.org/ashe-county-arts-council-calendar/ for more upcoming events by Ashe County Arts Council.

