Art on Greene Shows Return this Summer to Banner Elk with Four Shows this Summer

Banner Elk’s four summertime Art on the Greene shows return this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced cancelation last summer.

The fine art shows take place on the grounds of the Historic Banner Elk School the following weekends: May 29-30, July 3-4, Aug. 7-8 and Sept. 4-5. Booth space will be reduced 50 percent to allow for distancing, and attendees should follow all NC protocols for Covid safety.

The shows highlight works from local and regional artists representing a variety of media, such as ceramics, glass, metal, wood, watercolor, acrylics and oil.

“The focus is on embracing our Appalachian heritage and really highlighting things in the hand-crafted Appalachian tradition,” says show director Kimberly Tufts.

Shoppers can not only add to their art collections, but also support historic preservation. Booth rental proceeds are donated to the Town of Banner Elk to support the historic school’s new role as a center for visual and performing arts.

As a resort town perched at 3,701 feet elevation in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Banner Elk is an ideal location for summertime art shows. High temperatures average in the upper 70s, with lots of sunny days.

“I hope attendees find our town to be a place they want to return and tell other people about,” Tufts says. “I also hope they leave with something tangible, that they find a new piece of artwork and build a relationship with an artist that enriches their life.”

Attendees are encouraged to check out the Historic Banner Elk School. The 1939 rock building was a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project during the Great Depression. The school is home to the B.E. Artists Gallery, Ensemble Stage professional theater, Banner Elk Book Exchange, a yoga studio and the offices of a local lifestyle magazine.

Art on the Greene has no admission fee. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For additional information, visit www.BannerElk.com or call 828-387-0581.

