Art Exhibit to Feature Caldwell Photographers

The Caldwell Arts Council invites you to view the first exhibit of the new year featuring Caldwell County photographers and digital artists! Exposures: A Photography Competition and Exhibition includes 35 competitors and 68 photos in competition for cash awards. You can vote for People’s Choice, which will also be awarded that evening.

An opening reception and awards announcement for this exhibition will be held Friday, January 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition will continue through January 26.

The Caldwell Arts Council presents the arts in all its forms to the people of Caldwell County. Located at 601 College Avenue in Lenoir, the Caldwell Arts County is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free to the public. Visit www.caldwellarts.com or call 828-754-2486 for more information.

