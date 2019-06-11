Art Cellar Gallery Continues 27th Season with “The Art of the Landscape” Exhibit, Reception June 15

Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 3:24 pm

By Hailey Blevins

In celebration of their 27th anniversary, the Art Cellar Gallery is changing up their 2019 season. The current exhibit, opening today, is called “The Art of the Landscape.” Installed artwork at the exhibit includes new works by Scott Boyle, Trey Finney and Tony Griffin. Join the artists for the opening reception this weekend, June 15, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Visitors will be able to enjoy exhibits, artist talks and other special events this year. The remaining exhibits this year are solo shows as the gallery is changing up their shows for the 2019 season. Each show will have a reception from 4-6 p.m. except the last 2 shows, which are holiday shows and have receptions from 3-5 because of the time change.

The shows each focus on a different artists and medium, sometimes considering different perspectives and styles as well. Each show will feature new works by each artist according to Myers, so the shows will be a glimpse into the artists’ latest work. The Art Cellar recently received 20 new paintings from Richard Oversmith to switch out with older works, though these aren’t for the show but rather for the season.

Gallery Director Sarah Myers said earlier this year that they are looking forward to seeing the gallery fill up with visitors to see the amazing new artwork that is being installed.

Visitors can also take the chance to see the remodeling that the Art Gallery has done in the past few years during these shows, “It has gone through some changes, and we’re moving things around and changing things. If not on the outside, then definitely on the inside. We want people to come in and see what we’ve got and see what’s going on.”

The Art Cellar is located at 920 Shawneehaw Avenue in Banner Elk. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more about The Art Cellar Gallery, visit http://www.artcellaronline.com/.

Remaining shows include:

July 9-27 Panoramic Views with Richard Oversmith (Reception June 20)

July 9-August 10 From the Earth with Ben Owen III (Reception July 20)

July 30-August 17 Natural Perspective with Loren DiBenedetto (Reception August 3)

August 20-September 7 Visual Reflections with Noyes Capehart (Reception August 24)

November 29-30 Annual Thanksgiving Pottery Showcase with Tim Turner (Reception 3-5 p.m.)

December 14 Holiday Open House (Reception 3-5 p.m.)

