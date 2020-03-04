AppKids Superhero 5K March 28: Dress the Part For A Good Cause and Great Prizes

Published Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 3:52 pm

By Sherrie Norris

If you’ve ever desired to be a superhero, your time has come. Not only can you be a hero for the day on Saturday, March 28, during an amazing fundraiser, but your all-star status will reap huge benefits for months to come.

It’s all about the annual APPKids Superhero 5K, which according to the folks hosting the event, is more than a fitness event. It’s about investing in the lives of local children through AppKids, a project started four decades ago to assist local children in need.

The 5K event will be held at Peacock Lot Traffic Circle on Appalachian State University Campus. Race day registration begins at 8 a.m. with the actual race getting underway at 9 a.m. Pre-Registration Fee: $25. Race day registration is $30.

Team Registration, for six-plus runners, is $20 each. (Please email Jack Chambers at [email protected] for team discount.) Packet pick-up to be determined. (See below for more information.)

A few reminders:

There will be a costume contest with prizes, so participants are encouraged to come dressed as a superhero.

Free childcare will be provided during the race (the need and number of children must be noted during pre-registration.)

Strollers are discouraged in the race.

Pets are welcome on leashes

Tech T-Shirt is included

More About AppKids

Now, in its 40th year, AppKids continues to serve children in the area who might otherwise not realize some of life’s basic comforts. Your participation in the upcoming event not only allows you to be a hero for one day, but your support goes so much farther.

“Have you ever thought that, when you put on your coat on these cold mornings, that there is probably a child out there waiting for the bus without a warm coat? Have you ever been out somewhere, like the park, and seen children having a snack and a juice box, but yet three feet away, there is a child watching with envy, wishing they had snacks like that? Have you ever been out on a very cold day and seen a child in sandals, when they should have had on warm socks and boots?”

It’s a sad fact that the examples given are things you see right here in Watauga county, said APPKids committee member Kim Jones, who is helping organize the 2020 AppKids event. “You can ask any teacher in this county and they could tell you there are children who face these same problems every school day.”

And, added Jones, these are just a few reasons why APPKids was started — to assist children in need.

“This will be APPKids 40th Anniversary,” Jones shared.

And, what about the special shopping day with the kids later in the year?

“This is the most exciting day for so many,” Jones described. “The shoppers, drivers and volunteers all have such a wonderful time making sure that kids are provided with necessities that we so often take for granted. They make memories for these children — not to mention what it means to the kids. We still have adults that come back to us to say ‘thank you’ because of the way they were assisted and provided for as youngsters.”

Jones described how the university provides a hygiene item and snack food drive prior to the big day, so that every child goes home with a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner.

“This past year, Harris Teeter joined forces with us to make sure each child went home with a bag of groceries. We have the most giving community.”

So, how does it all come together?

“This APPKids Superhero 5K is raising money to take 100 of our local students shopping,” said Jones. “Our goal is to raise $17,500 so that each child will have winter clothing — basics like socks and boots/shoes, underwear — and food. That is $175 per child to take care of basic needs.”

And, that is how, by participating in the upcoming event, you can become a superhero.

“If you register for this 5K, you can walk, run or fly and be a superhero to a child in our county, “ Jones added. “Your registration fee will go toward helping a child.”

Register now to become a superhero!

Those who register before Friday, March 6, receive a long sleeve tech T-shirt with the APPKids 5K logo and the names all the amazing sponsors of this race.”

Plus, by dressing the part — coming in your favorite superhero costume — you might even win a prize. “Not to mention the stash that the Top 3 runners in each division will walk away with.”

Please consider becoming a superhero. Register today at https://appstate.irisregistration.com/Form/20AppKIDS5K

All race proceeds go to AppKIDS, https://staffsenate.appstate.edu/service-projects/appkids-event

