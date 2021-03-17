AppKIDS Superhero 5K is Virtual for 2021

The 4th annual AppKIDS Superhero 5K will be virtual for 2021. Register to run, walk, or fly between March 27, 2021, to April 10, 2021.

The event benefits the Appalachian Kindness In Donations and Service (AppKIDS) program. Organized by a Staff Senate committee, AppKIDS is an annual shopping event for 100 underprivileged children, K – 12, from Watauga County Schools to provide them with Winter clothing, hygiene, and snack food items. Appalachian faculty and staff, using donated funds, volunteer their time to mentor and guide these children on AppKIDS Day.

About the Race

Complete the 5K anywhere!

Costumes are encouraged for everyone!

How to Register

Online Registration is open through April 10, 2021

Registration is $35

All proceeds benefit the AppKIDS program

Register NOW!

Visit our website for more information: https:// staffsenate.appstate.edu/ service-projects/appkids-5k

Questions? Please contact Katie Howard ([email protected]).