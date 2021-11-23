Appalachian Theatre Rings in the Holidays with Darin and Brooke Aldridge; Husband and Wife Country Duo to Host Holiday Concert on Dec. 5

The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) will kick off their holiday programming with a 3 p.m. matinee concert on December 5 featuring Darin and Brooke Aldridge and their bluegrass band. With roots in the High Country (Avery County, in fact,) this husband-and-wife team promise inspired bluegrass just in time for the holidays. “Christmas with Darin and Brooke Aldridge” is a live and in-person concert is sponsored by Mast General Store.

The Aldridge’s have placed several tracks at the top of the charts on Roots, SiriusXM, Bluegrass and Gospel charts. They have received multiple nominations from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and Inspirational Country Music (ICM). Their music videos “Wildflower,” “Tennessee Flat Top Box,” and most recently, “Every Time You Leave,” all of which were heavily featured on media outlets including CMT, CMT Edge, GAC, Bluegrass Ridge TV and The Bluegrass Situation. Television appearances include PBS, Great American Gospel, The Bluegrass Road, RFD-TV, Blue Highways TV, Songs of the Mountain, Woodsongs, Larry’s Country Diner and Music City Roots.

Both are highly acclaimed vocalists in their own right with Brooke the four-time reigning IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year. Darin and Brooke combine rich harmonies with impeccable musicianship to create the unmistakable sound that has made them one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music and they’ve surrounded themselves with a band of equally amazing pickers.

Darin spent six years as a member of the acclaimed County Gentleman and is a highly sought-after multi-instrumentalist. Brooke has been lauded for having one of the most powerful voices in music of any genre. Darin was named the IBMA’s Momentum Mentor of the Year in 2017 for his efforts at teaching and mentoring youth on guitar and mandolin and for giving unselfishly of his time and talents at public events at places like the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, N.C.

Brooke began performing from at a young age, singing at church and family functions before competing and eventually becoming a finalist in the “Nashville Star” competition. She is also an alumna of Appalachian State University where Brooke developed her love for bluegrass, eventually leading her to cross paths with her now husband.

Her husband Darin also comes from musical beginnings, surrounded by a talented family devoted to the traditional music of western North Carolina. He was raised in Cherryville, N.C., but according to him, “Both of my parents and 98 percent of my family are from Avery County, in the Crossnore and Newland area.” As a youth, he learned to play piano, guitar, mandolin, and banjo.

One of their more inventive and recent projects has been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Carolina Sessions” is a weekly video podcast that can be found on YouTube, where the Aldridges converse with bluegrass artists from all around the Carolinas. Darin says, “For us, there’s never been a period of time that music hasn’t shaped our lives in some way. Here in North Carolina alone, it seems there’s music to be heard around every corner. There’s always a story to be told.”

Tickets to “Christmas with Brooke and Darin Aldridge” are $25 each, and available for purchase online via ATHC’s touchless ticketing portal on the theatre’s website, www.apptheatre.org.

The App Theatre is committed to the safety and wellbeing of its community and will continue to follow the guidance of health and governmental officials in the development and implementation of COVID related policies.

