Appalachian Theatre Announces Upcoming Concerts and Film Debut; Dates Set for Sam Bush, “Hollywood in the High Country,” The Gathering

Just three weeks after the successful opening of the venerable Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC), Executive Director Laura Kratt announced details today for the next three public events at the Boone landmark with donor presale beginning Wednesday, November 6 and general public purchase available Thursday, November 7.

On the exact 81st birthday of the theatre, the film Hollywood in the High Country: A History of the Appalachian Theatre will have its debut at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 14. This feature-length documentary by Philip Arnold explores the 69-year history of the iconic main- street cinema in Boone, North Carolina. The magic of the movies comes alive through the stories of locals who grew up in front of the theatre’s silver screen. The film also recounts the efforts of the townspeople to purchase and restore the theatre as a performing arts center after it closed and was boarded up in 2007, in order to make the theatre once again the center of community life.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., the theatre will show a variety of old cartoons, serials, and newsreels from the early days of the Appalachian Theatre. This is a ticketed event and the $18.38 price is an homage to the 1938 opening of the theatre with birthday cake served at the conclusion of the event.

There is only one Sam Bush. The music legend will appear in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22. The Americana Music Association awarded Bush the Lifetime Achievement Award as an instrumentalist. The Punch Brothers, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Greensky Bluegrass are just a few of the present-day bluegrass vanguards among who site Bush as an influence along with numerous musicians. Bush’s performances are annual highlights of the festival circuit, with Bush’s joyous perennial appearances at the town’s famed bluegrass fest earning him the title, “King of Telluride.” This concert is a $38 ticketed event.