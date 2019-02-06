Appalachian State Old-Time Fiddlerâ€™s Convention

Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 3:38 pm

The 11th Annual Fiddler’s Convention will take place on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Appalachian State University.



The Appalachian State Old-Time Fiddlers Convention is held on the campus of Appalachian State University and is 100% student-operated and student-funded. This unique event draws over hundreds of attendees from across the region and celebrates the rich music, history, arts, and culture of the Appalachia region.

Events include: concerts, instructional workshops, music competitions, a gathering of luthiers, as well as a handmade market featuring crafters from across the region. All events are family friendly!

Schedule of Events for Friday, February 8:

Kickoff Concert: Sierra Hull with opener Chatham Rabbits

Legends Night Club

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Chatham Rabbits at 8 p.m.

Sierra Hull at 9 p.m.

BYOB, 18+ only

Ticket Sales

Student Tickets are on sale for in person only presale at $10 or are available at the door for $15.

Public Tickets are on sale online and in person for $15.

Tickets are on sale at the information desk in the Plemmons Student Union. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Schedule of Events for Saturday, February 9

Luthierâ€™s Gathering at Fiddlerâ€™s Convention in the Plemmons Student Union, Road Mountain Room from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

A Taste of Appalachia at Fiddlerâ€™s Convention in the Plemmons Student Union in the Grandfather Ballroom from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It is $5 per plate.

Handmade Market at Fiddlerâ€™s Convention in the Plemmons Student Union on the first floor/International Hallway from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Adult and Youth Competitions at Plemmons Student Union in the Solarium and Linville Falls Room from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Registration will take place on the first and second floors.

A Fiddlerâ€™s Contra at Legends Night Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., lessons are at 6 p.m., and dance is at 7:30 p.m. This event is FREE and the band performing will be ContraForce and the caller will be Charlotte Crittenden. This event is family friendly, but 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

