Appalachian Roller Derby is Back in Action and Ready to Begin Their Season March 30th

After using their off season to recoup, regroup and innovate, Appalachian Roller Derby is back in action and ready to begin their season with a win against Classic City!

Appalachian Roller Derby is currently ranked 99 out of 339 qualifying teams in the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association. This season, ARD is embarking on a new journey, facing difficult teams, and traveling to New York to play in a highly competitive tournament.

Thanks to the direction of returning Coach Scott “CoolHandDuke” Herman and Bench Coach Ian “Sinbad” McCauley, these skaters are more than prepared for the perseverance, endurance, and heart they must give on and off the track to earn each and every victory they will receive this season!

Join Appalachian Roller Derby in West Jefferson on Saturday, March 30th as they take on Classic City! Hailing from Athens, GA, Classic City is ranked 81, and last season, ARD lost to them twice. This bout will be intense, hard hitting, and fast-paced. Take part in this event by supporting your local derby team and be there to watch them make history by conquering their first win of the season! A portion of the proceeds from the bout will support Camp New Hope .

Catch the first game between the Appalachian Boone Shiners vs. Classic City Bad News B’s at 4 p.m., then stick around for the Appalachian All-Stars battle against Classic City All-Stars at 6 p.m!

Doors open to the public at 3 p.m.

Tickets: $10 in advance online or from skaters/$12 at the door For more information, visit appalachianrollerderby.com