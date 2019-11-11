Appalachian Musical Theatre Ensemble presents Mama Mia! Nov. 15-17 in Legends Concert Hall

Published Monday, November 11, 2019 at 8:30 am

For the eighth consecutive year, the Appalachian Musical Theatre Ensemble at Appalachian State University is producing an all-student run musical with the international smash hit Mama Mia! This jukebox musical is based on the award-winning catalog of songs by the Swedish pop music group ABBA, one of the most popular international groups of all time. Performances are scheduled in Legends Concert Hall on the university campus at 7 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 16, and at 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults and may be purchased online at appmusicaltheatre.com, in person in the Plemmons Student Union the week of the show and, if available, at the door one-half hour prior to each performance. Admission is $10 for students and $15 for the general public.

The title of the musical is taken from ABBA’s 1975 chart-topper, “Mama Mia” and the story is set on a Grecian island in the Aegean Sea. The heart-warming plot follows a young bride on the eve of her wedding and the search for her father, which begins when she brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island after a period of 20 years. The timeless music paired with energetic dance numbers and a touching story make Mama Mia! the ultimate feel-good show.

Each performance features familiar songs such as “Super Trouper,” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Voulez-Vous,” “SOS,” and the title track. Over 65 million people have seen the show, which has grossed five billion dollars worldwide since its 1999 debut. A film adaptation starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Stellan Skarsgård and Julie Walters was released in July 2008. The music of ABBA is timeless and people from all generations recognize the classic tunes while identifying with the themes of family and friendship and its uplifting message. This AMTE production is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The Appalachian Musical Theatre Ensemble is the production arm of the Appalachian Musical Theatre Club (AMTC) and provides performance and production opportunities to all university students regardless of major. The organization takes great pride in their unique ability to create an entirely student-run musical with officers of the club serving as producers for the show while leading a cast, crew, and orchestra comprised entirely of students from Appalachian State University. The club is affiliated with the Department of Theatre and Dance.

Mamma Mia! is directed by Hannah Champion, a junior general theatre major from Youngsville, NC, with music direction by Parker Hallman, a sophomore theatre education major from Catawba, NC, and features choreography by Jordan Glyder, a senior political science major from Charleston, SC. The AMTE company of 28 includes students from every academic class with 17 freshmen, five sophomores, two juniors, and four seniors.

Dr. Derek Davidson, faculty adviser for the club, said that, “The High Country is going to benefit from a true trifecta of theatre excellence: one of the most professional and creative organizational teams in the club’s history, some of the most talented performers our program has seen, and a super-fun musical whose appeal crosses generations. I’m so proud of the AMTC, comprising scores of hardworking, dedicated students who put in hundreds of voluntary hours out of sheer love for the art form.”

Legends Concert Hall is located at 190 Harden Street on the campus of Appalachian State University, near the intersection of highways 321 and 421 in Boone, NC. Parking is available after 5 p.m. on campus in faculty/staff lots and after 5:30 p.m. in the Rivers Street parking deck or the College Street parking deck near Belk Library and Information Commons, a short distance from both Plemmons Student Union and Legends Concert Hall.

