App State’s Department of Theatre and Dance Presents “Eurydice,” Continuing Through Sunday

Published Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:20 pm

By Hailey Blevins

This weekend is the perfect time to visit Boone and enjoy Appalachian State’s Department of Theatre and Dance. The department has been working on perfecting their performance of Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice,” and showings continue tonight through Sunday!

Sarah Ruhl is a playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. Her play “Eurydice” has been called beautiful and innovative by critics.

The department promises that the show is sure to surprise even the most seasoned theatergoers, bringing a new and refreshing aspect to an ancient Greek myth.

The play follows a young woman who is caught between memory and reality, romance and family and the world of life and the world of death. Eurydice is depicted as whimsical and original and the character shows the power of theater to mirror the human condition. She reminds us that though sorrow may be inescapable, loss unavoidable and death inevitable, the bonds of love transcend them all.

What better way is there to spend the last weekend in February, the month that celebrates love, than seeing a play that shows the strengths of love?

The remaining performances take place at Valborg Theatre tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

To purchase your tickets to “Eurydice,” visit the department’s website.

Comments

comments