App State to Honor Class of 2021 with Virtual and In-Person Commencement Options

Published Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:06 am

Appalachian State University will recognize more than 3,600 Mountaineer graduates during its Spring 2021 Commencement, presenting virtual and in-person commencement options to allow for the greatest possible participation and maximize health and safety of all participants.

A series of in-person commencement ceremonies will be held in the George M. Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s campus at the following dates/times:

May 7, 8, 10 and 11 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

May 12 at 1 p.m.

During the in-person ceremonies — lasting approximately 60–90 minutes each — graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center, have their name announced and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma cover. App State Chancellor Sheri Everts will confer degrees upon graduates at each ceremony, which will include graduates from each of App State’s academic colleges, the Cratis D. Williams School of Graduate Studies and the Hayes School of Music.

Attendance is limited to graduates and their ticketed guests. Face coverings are required for all attendees and will be supplied to all graduates.

A livestream of each event will be made available on the commencement website.

The virtual conferral of degrees by Chancellor Everts will be made available on the university’s commencement website Friday, May 7, at 9 a.m.

Visit App State’s commencement website for more information.