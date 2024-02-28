App State Celebrates Mountaineer Pride with 11th Annual iBackAPP Event March 6

App State’s 11th annual iBackAPP event — the university’s day of giving and celebrating all things App State — will be on Wednesday, March 6.

In 2023, thousands of donors made gifts to more than 200 funds — setting records for donor participation, providing support to every major area of campus and meeting crucial needs for the university.

During iBackAPP, all members of the App State Community are encouraged to wear App State gear and black and gold colors, post photos and videos on social media using #iBackAPP, and consider making a gift of any amount to support present and future Mountaineers. Photos and graphics are available in the iBackAPP toolkit at ibackapp.appstate.edu to make it easy for participants to get into the spirit.

Each year, iBackAPP champions priority areas, which reflect the university’s greatest needs and help concentrate individual contributions to create a greater impact. This year, the priorities will represent three areas — student support, critical needs, and academics and innovation — encompassing a wide range of needs across the university.

The Appalachian Alumni Association’s Alumni Chapters will host iBackAPP events in their local areas, in addition to events held on Sanford Mall at the Boone campus and in the student lounge at the App State Hickory campus. For a list of scheduled events, visit ibackapp.appstate.edu.

To make a donation or to learn more about iBackAPP, visit ibackapp.appstate.edu. For questions, contact Carey Fissel, App State’s senior director of annual giving, at fisselcm@appstate.edu or 828-262-7622.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

