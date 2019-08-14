Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery to Hold Open House on August 17; Everyone’s Invited

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 12:49 pm

Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery is having an August Open House this Saturday the 17th and everyone’s invited.

Join Sculptor Bill Brown for Coffee & Sweets during a casual studio talk starting at 10:30. Bill will share his explorations and inspirations

for his work, and will even turn on the “Big Hammer” as he talks about some of the physical process of creating.

Brown’s steel sculptures are created with a variety of techniques but his use of heavy forging skills to manipulate the materials are something that his work is known for. One of the tools he uses to shape the materials includes a five ton air hammer that he uses for forging heavy steel materials. Brown develops a rich tactile surface in much of his work that challenges many expectations for metal sculpture. The work on exhibit includes large scale and mid size outdoor pieces as well as smaller interior works. Brown’s sculpture will be on display throughout the open lawn and garden, as well as in the gallery and works in progress in the studio as well.

Along with the sculptures and paintings by artist Bill Brown there are nine other artists work awaiting visitors at this unique arts destination.

The gallery is currently highlighting “the sun series” which are the newest cast glass sculptures by Rick Beck. These works plus Rick Beck’s other glass sculptures on display bring color, texture and light to the gallery. Along with Beck, the gallery includes works in clay by Tinka Jordy and Carmen Elliott, two artists from NC’s Triangle area that focus on hand built figurative sculpture but with very distinctive approaches. Works in clay include select small works by renowned ceramic artist Don Reitz whose work is represented by Anvil Arts through the Reitz Family Trust. A new addition this summer has been small works, by Tennessee copper artist Virginia Fisher. Fisher’s woven copper platters, trays and organic forms are beautiful for use and display on table tops or hung in groups on the wall. The open gallery space flows from entry to back deck as visitors explore the sculpture inside and out.

Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery is owned by Bill and Liz Brown who have been in this location for thirty eight years. Bill Brown established his studio here and the location has grown over the years to include the separate gallery and office building, along with continued expansion

of the outdoor display space. In 2017 Liz Brown expanded the garden and gallery offerings to a larger group of sculptors creating a diverse sculpture viewing experience with a range of work in different mediums and styles. The accomplished sculptors represented have work suitable for private, public and corporate settings. Liz Brown is available to assist in site selection and collection development, working with collectors across the U.S.

This Saturday’s open studio event goes from 10 – 5 with Bill Brown’s talk at 10:30, visitors can stop by throughout the day to enjoy the sculpture and celebrate art and summer with Liz and Bill Brown. Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden & Gallery is located in Linville Falls on Hwy 221. welcoming visitors Tuesday – Saturdays from 10am to 5pm and Summer Sundays from 1 – 5pm This beautiful destination in Linville Falls is just minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville Falls Hiking, Restaurants and across from the Linville Falls Winery as well. For questions contact Anvil Arts at 828-765-6226 and at www.studiosculpture.com

