Annual Holiday Parade Taking Place in West Jefferson This Saturday November 16th at 3:00

Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:04 am

By Adam Estabrook

On Saturday, November 16th, at 3 PM through 4:30 PM, the West Jefferson Christmas Holiday Parade will begin, marking the start of the holiday shopping season.

The parade is coordinated and organized by the West Jefferson Lions Club, an organization dedicated to helping individuals in need of eye care. The parade is sponsored by the town of West Jefferson and the Parker Tie Company.

The Ashe County High School Husky Vanguard Band will be performing during the event, along with a variety of other bands. In addition to the musical talent, the parade will include creative community entries, ranging from horse owners, civic clubs, dance teams, and fire & rescue displays. Serving as grand marshal for the parade will be WBTV’s John Carter.

For those interested in enjoying the festivities, the parade will start at South Jefferson Avenue, near the State Employees’ Credit Union. The parade is slated to begin at 3 PM, continuing until around 4:30 PM. Weather will be chilly and cloudy with low winds during the time of the parade, so bundle up and stay warm.

If you have a creative entry you’d like to have featured in the parade, they are accepting applications at [email protected]. Space is limited, so be quick!

You can find the West Jefferson Lions Club at their Facebook page here, where information on their organization and their upcoming events are available.

