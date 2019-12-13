Jones House Annual Christmas Parade Returning to Downtown Boone Tomorrow Dec. 14

Published Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:13 pm

By Joe Johnson

The annual Christmas Parade in downtown Boone will be held tomorrow, December 14, beginning at 11:00 a.m. to bring the holiday spirit to the High Country once again.

“It’s a great tradition we have,” said Mark Freed, Cultural Resources Director for the Jones House, “It’s a fun experience that you can only get when you live in a small town like Boone that has a community who likes to get out and celebrate! We always have strong support from our civic organizations, our schools, and the nonprofit organizations in the community. We’re hoping for good weather, but either way, we encourage everyone to come out and enjoy a winter afternoon with us in the mountains!”

Santa Claus will also be coming down from the North Pole to attend the downtown Christmas parade, have a meet-and-greet with families, and ask children to tell him their Christmas requests at the Mast General Store.

After the Christmas parade, guests are welcome to stop by the Jones House to enjoy hot cider or hot chocolate and enjoy the art being exhibited in the Jones House gallery. The downtown window display competition is currently underway, so the parade will be lined with beautiful holiday scenes in the windows of local businesses as well.

“The parade will start just past Galileo’s at the county facility and it will come all the way down to Earth Fare and end in the Legends parking lot. The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. and will last for a bit over an hour,” said Freed, “We do ask that people do not throw candy into the crowd; if you have candy or something to give away, we ask that you have someone pass it out in the crowd instead of throwing it.”

Three Forks Baptist Association will be featuring an intricate, three-tier float during the Christmas parade this year to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. The float will focus on the Holiness of God and His faithfulness, with a theme of “He was, He is, and He will be forever.”

“We are doing it in three tiers; the top portion of the float is going to be the manger, behind the manger will be the big star, and there will be a silhouette of the cross in that star because Jesus was born to die,” said Candy Taylor, Head Volunteer for the Three Forks Baptist Association float, “The themes from the star radiating out will be His names: Emmanuel, Wonderful Counselor, and Prince of Peace. The second tier will represent His presence right now; there will be a scene with Jesus in the operating room, a scene with Jesus preaching in jail, a scene with Jesus in a soup kitchen where He is ministering to the hungry. The third tier will represent ‘He is forever’. We will have people wearing garb from around the world holding hands and holding up signs that say ‘He is my redeemer,’ ‘He is my rock,’ ‘He is my salvation,’ etc. We want to focus on Him; when everything around us is chaotic, if we fix our gaze on Him, everything else becomes clear.”

Be sure to attend the Christmas Parade in downtown Boone hosted by Jones House to gather with the local community and get yourself in the holiday spirit before Christmastime is officially here!

