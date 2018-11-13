Annual Black Saturday 5k with Appalachian State Coming Up This Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 9:06 am

The Black Saturday 5k will be on November 17th, 2018 at 8a.m. Come join Appalachian students and other members of the community to celebrate the 10th annual Black Saturday 5k. Not only are door prizes awarded to lucky participants but there will also be an opportunity to get a t-shirt! The Black Saturday 5k was started to raise money for the James Avant Academic Scholarship Fund. This scholarship goes to Recreation Management students at Appalachian State.

For early registration prices, be sure to register before November 14th. Early registration costs are $15 for students and $20 for the public. After November 14th the cost for registration is $25 for everyone. This year the event will begin and end at Beaver College of Health Sciences, Leon Levine Hall. There will also be parking available at this location. The event WILL happen rain or shine, so prepare for anything! When the race has ended there will be refreshments available to participants along with local business door prizes. You must be present to win a door prize. All results will be posted to the Black Saturday 5k web page and emailed to all participants. Come out on November 17th to join in on the fun!

To find out more information or to sign up, go to 5k.appstate.edu

