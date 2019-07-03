An Appalachian Summer Festival Celebrates Arts Education Through Lectures and Workshops

Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 3:29 pm

An Appalachian Summer Festival celebrates both the enjoyment and education found in of all forms of art. The festival, celebrating its 35th anniversary this season, is proud to welcome distinguished lecturers to speak at the Lunch & Learn Lecture Series and to announce the summer Visual Art Workshops, both of which are hosted by the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts.

Lunch and Learn Lectures

Lunch & Learns are interactive and informative lectures that provide an insider’s look at the festival programming from experts in the field. Bring a bagged lunch to enjoy during the lecture.

Behind the Curtain: Kraut Creek Ramblers

Wednesday, July 10, at noon in the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts Lecture Hall

Free event

Get to know the Kraut Creek Ramblers, the premier old-time string band of the Center for Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University. Learn how the band, comprised of a rotating cast of faculty, staff, and students, came together around their love of traditional mountain music, ranging from hard-driving fiddle tunes to early country classics.

For more information, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/calendar/events/2316

Cherokee Storytelling: The Warriors of Anikituhwa

Wednesday, July 17, at noon in the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts Lecture Hall

Free event

A co-presentation with Appalachian State University faculty and the Museum of the Cherokee Indian.

The Warriors of Anikituhwa, official cultural ambassadors of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, will present this remarkable workshop featuring Cherokee history through storytelling. The Warriors have presented at cultural events, museums, schools, universities and historic sites including Colonial Williamsburg, the Museum of the American Indian and the Queen of England’s London New Year’s Day Parade, which marked the first visit of a Cherokee delegation to England since 1762. At 3pm, participants are invited to gather at Valborg Theatre (adjacent to the Turchin Center Lecture Hall) for a demonstration of traditional Cherokee social dances.

For more information, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/calendar/events/2318

Extraordinary Lessons for Holocaust Education: Resistance and Rescue in World War II: Racelle Weiman

Wednesday, July 24, at noon in theTurchin Center for the Visual Arts Lecture Hall

Free event

This presentation is part of the 2019 Martin & Doris Rosen Summer Symposium on “education during and after the Holocaust” by ASUs Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies. For more information, please visit the Symposium website at holocaust.appstate.edu/symposium.

Can bravery be taught? Can moral courage be embraced as a core value in our society today? Explore with Dr. Racelle Weiman the characteristics, behavior and actions of individuals and groups who made choices to stand up and against evil, prejudice and genocide. Who were these people, and what made them respond differently than the mainstream? Dr. Weiman leads a fascinating discussion on her decades-long study of this topic that expands beyond altruism to the core identity of an individual and the soul of society. Stories and highlights from her research of acts of daring heroism and sheer audacious rescues in Nazi-occupied Europe will generously pepper this amazing presentation.

For more information, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/calendar/events/2319

My Place, or Yours: Cara Hagan

Wednesday, July 31, at noon in the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts Lecture Hall

Free event

Guest curator Cara Hagan explores the politics and practice of collaborative work. The artists in the exhibition make work together, albeit from a distance. More specifically, the majority of the participants have embarked on a journey through the philosophy and practice of “artistic surrogacy.” Following the presentation, participants will enjoy an opportunity to preview the exhibition with the guest curator.

For more information, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/calendar/events/2321

Visual Arts Workshops

Throughout the month of July, An Appalachian Summer Festival, in partnership with the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, offers various workshops for children, older teens and adults. Explore your inner artist! Artists of all skill levels are welcome. Advance registration and payment required. Enrollment is limited. For detailed information, visit tcva.org/workshops or call 828.262.3017.

Creative Kids Studio

July 13 & 27 from 1 p.m.-2 p.m.

Ages 5-12

Kids will be inspired and create colorful memories! They will learn new skills as they create sculpture, drawing and painting, using a wide variety of materials. As they design their very own unique creations, they will learn about craftsmanship, artistic styles, art history, the power of self-expression and expanding their self-confidence. For more information, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/workshops/id/2194.

Inkalicious

July 12 & 19 and August 2 at 9 a.m. (community members) & 10:30 a.m. (ASU students)

Ages 17+

An ongoing open studio experience that explores the magic of alcohol inks. Experienced inkers and novices alike play with the vibrant medium, often finding success as they explore new ways of creating art. There is a fun intergenerational aspect to the class when Appalachian students attend, bringing laughter and music. For more information, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/workshops/id/1090.

Gelli Printing

July 13 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ages 17+

Gelli Printing is all the rage! If you are looking for a new and exciting approach to your art, this workshop is for you. Create colorful and unique backgrounds using soft silicone Gelli Plates, acrylic paint, stencils, stamps, plants and found objects. For more information, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/workshops/id/2330.

Educator Workshop Series: Warriors of Anikituhwa: A Day of Cherokee History and Culture

July 17 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For North Carolina teachers of art, music, dance, or history. North Carolina 4th and 8th grade teachers.

This is a professional development workshop for select teachers and will include Cherokee history, storytelling, dance, music and a tour of a special collection of Cherokee artifacts. Upon completion of the workshop, teachers will receive a certificate for nine credit hours. For more information, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/workshops/id/2327.

Tickets

With ticket prices ranging from $5-$60, as well as several free events, An Appalachian Summer Festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets. Purchase any five adult tickets, in any combination and receive 10% off. This “Pick 5” ticket discount is only applied to purchases at the box office or by phone. The discount cannot be applied to online orders, films or student/child tickets. The festival is offering a free child’s ticket (17 and under) with the purchase of an adult ticket for theatre (with the exception of Plenty of Time), dance and classical music. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center box office at 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046. Tickets can also be purchased online at appsummer.org.

About An Appalachian Summer Festival:

Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. With an audience of 27,000, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years.

