AMB and We Can So You Can Foundation Return with Haunted Horn: Stalker, an Immersive Haunted Experience

Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:52 pm

By Joe Johnson

Appalachian Mountain Brewery and We Can So You Can Foundation are returning to the Daniel Boone Amphitheatre this year to host the third annual Haunted Horn, the High Country’s only immersive haunted experience. This year’s version of Haunted Horn, entitled Haunted Horn: Stalker, will occur on Fridays and Saturdays from October 11 – 26 from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. Tickets are available online for $10 and at the door for $13. Parking is available for free.

We Can So You Can Foundation has put on Haunted Horn events for the past two years; 2017’s event was called Haunted Horn: Curse of Wendigo and 2018’s event was Haunted Horn: The Accused. This year, experience a time warp and go back to the 80s with Haunted Horn: Stalker, based after famous ‘80s era thrillers and slasher flicks, and try to escape the stalker pursuing you and the other participants trying to flee.

Haunted Horn is an outdoor event and the trail portion of the experience takes about 30 minutes for most groups of participants. Beer and concessions are available and guests are encouraged to come out and make an evening of the event! It is not recommended for children under 13 to participate in Haunted Horn; event organizers liken the violent and horrifying subject matter to a PG-13 rated horror movie.

Welcome to Camp Doublewood! It’s 1988 and tonight is the big party and orientation before the campers arrive. As a camp counselor, you will head toward the festivities, but something just doesn’t seem right. As you encounter many gruesome and grisly scenes, you realize you aren’t alone. Can you and the rest of the gang use your stealth-like tactics to maneuver your way through the camp and make it through the woods without being detected by a weapon-wielding masked maniac and his deranged mutated family?

Haunted Horn is unique from other haunted experiences offered during Halloween season because of the storyline involved in the events. Not only are there things you might expect at a haunted house, such as jump scares and people seemingly hiding behind every corner with mock weapons, but Haunted Horn also offers an experience tailored around a storyline that brings participants deeper into the action. As a camp counselor at Camp Doublewood during Haunted Horn: Stalker, the stakes are high to keep everyone safe and get out of the camp in one piece!

We Can So You Can is a nonprofit in the High Country and part of a larger project called Revamp the Amp dedicated to the revitalization of the Daniel Boone Amphitheatre. The proceeds from Haunted Horn events go back into revamping the amphitheatre in which the events are held each year. Appalachian Mountain Brewery is a major contributor to the foundation.

Haunted Horn is hosted in the Daniel Boone Amphitheater, located at 591 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, NC 28607.

For more information about Haunted Horn or to purchase tickets online visit hauntedhorn.com or email [email protected]

