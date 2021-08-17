Alan Gordon Now Exhibiting in the Mazie Jones Gallery until September 10

The Mazie Jones Gallery located at The Jones House in downtown Boone is currently exhibiting work by Alan Gordon.

Alan was born in Asheville, North Carolina. After graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1971, he went on to run a successful chain of retail stores and an advertising agency. After retiring from his first career, Alan and his wife moved to the High Country in 1992. He has been an active North Carolina Realtor® for 27 years and presently owns ROCK Real Estate Group in Boone.

Alan Gordon

As an artist, Alan is a published international book illustrator. He has worked as an Editorial Newspaper & Trade Magazine cartoonist and has painted the cover of Carolina Mountain Life. His art has been featured in many magazines, and he has published articles on “Health & Art.” His work hangs in the United States and European collections. As a painter, his media is mixed with a combination of watercolor, pen, ink, and gesso.

“I’m a self taught artist with a desire to create art and enjoy a doggone good life,” Gordon said. “I love to look at the world with a great deal of whimsy. So, I focus on figurative images with depth of character and expression.”

Everybody could all use more whimsy and positive energy in their lives, and that’s exactly what Alan’s art work evokes.

“I hope that most of my work adds positive energy to a space and a smile to your face,” Gordon said. “I really appreciate that people will view my art, and whether you like it or not, I celebrate our differences.”

Folks can stop by The Jones House Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to check out Alan Gordon’s art work. His exhibit will be displayed until September 10.

Alan also has an online gallery at www.leapfrogart.com which showcases more incredible art.

For more information contact The Jones House by phone at 828-268-6280 or email at [email protected].









Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

