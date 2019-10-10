Al Petteway and Amy White Returning to the High Country on Saturday, October 12th for JSMHM

Published Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:19 pm

Al Petteway and Amy White will be making a return visit to the High Country on Saturday, October 12th as a part of the Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music 2019 Indoor Concert Series! This show takes place at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone and begins at 7:30pm.

Al & Amy have long been a favorite, with their eclectic repertoire that includes original, traditional, contemporary Celtic- and Appalachian-influenced music with occasional nods to Blues, New Age, and Jazz. Their performances feature acoustic guitar, mandolin, Celtic harp, piano, banjo, mountain dulcimer, and some of the finest vocals you’ll hear in any genre.

Before moving from the Washington, DC area to the mountains of Western North Carolina, Al & Amy won several Governor’s Awards from the Maryland State Arts Council, and a grand total of 50 WAMMIE Awards from the Washington Area Music Association including “Musician of the Year.” Together, they won an Indie award for Gratitude, their album of original, groove-oriented instrumental guitar duets. Al went on to win a GRAMMY for his contribution to the album “Pink Guitar, The Music of Henry Mancini” and was voted one of the Top 50 Guitarists of all time by the readers of Acoustic Guitar Magazine where he also won Silver and Bronze medals in the magazine’s “Players’ Choice Awards.”

Al & Amy’s music has been featured on a number of Ken Burns documentary films, most notably the soundtrack of the Ken Burns EMMY-winning documentary, The National Parks: America’s Best Idea. Their album, “Caledon Wood,” (which includes the main theme of the National Parks documentary) was counted among the essential albums of the past 20 years in the Acoustic Guitar Magazine 20th anniversary issue. Al and Amy have released over 20 full-length recordings, and over a dozen instructional DVDs and books. They are visual artists as well, and their photography is represented by NatGeoCreative, the stock photo agency for the National Geographic Society.

After decades of instrumental composition, Amy’s two most recent recordings feature her singing and songwriting, with Al contributing as co-producer and session guitarist. Both of her albums, Home Sweet Home: Songs of Love, Loss, and Belonging, and Didn’t We Waltz reached the top ten on the FolkDJ radio charts nationwide and overseas. Al’s recent solo projects feature his signature finger-style guitar playing with a wide variety of Country Blues, Celtic, Appalachian, and Jazz stylings. Al and Amy performances are always beautifully compelling. They are not only technically impressive, but are also heartwarming and brimming with magic, with each artist having the chance to shine and share.

Among many other pursuits, Al continues to record solo guitar albums and video samples for Dreamguitars.com as well as video lessons for Homespun Videos.

This concert is supported by the following private sponsors; Bill and Jewel Magee – in Loving Memory of Nell and Harry Thomas and Jo and Rogers Magee, and Tom and Cherye Pace – in memory of Bo Bowman. Business sponsors include; Mast General Store, Mountain Time Publishing, and the High Country Press. Additional support is provided by; Boone TDA, Watauga County Arts Council and Grassroots Funds from the NC Arts Council. JSMHM is also proud to be included as a site on the Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina (BlueRidgeMusicNC.com).

Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Student tickets are $5. Children 12 and

under are admitted free. Advance tickets may be purchased online or at Stick Boy

Bread Company (345 Hardin St, Boone), and Footsloggers on Main Street in downtown

Blowing Rock.

Directions and more info on this show can be found at the JSMHM website –

www.mountainhomemusic.org

