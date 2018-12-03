African Girls Hope Foundation Hosts First Fundraiser at Fairfield Inn & Suites this Saturday

Published Monday, December 3, 2018 at 12:57 pm

On Saturday, Dec. 8, The African Girls Hope Foundation will be hosting its first fundraising event at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott (2060 Blowing Rock Rd) beginning at 7 p.m.

Grace Nkundabantu, founder and president of The African Girls Hope Foundation, created the organization this year in order to fund the education for young girls in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As a child, Grace lived in villages of the Republic of Congo and East Africa during civil wars, having to flee to different camps to survive. Luckily, she had the support of her parents in obtaining an education to break this cycle; however, she did not have the financial means to pay her tuition when she started college.

Grace eventually had the support of anonymous donors from the United States to fully pay her tuition, further inspiring her to spread the gift of generosity and hope. She now lives and works in Boone where she aims to continue her vision of empowering village girls in Africa through education and a solid support network.

The organization’s mission, according to its website, “is to bring change by supplying school girls with a free Christian education.”

Grace grew up in a Christian household — her father being a pastor — and seeks to celebrate the Christian message of helping your neighbors through a global platform by perpetuating the importance of gender equity within education.

The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $30,000 in order to supply 300 girls in the villages of the Democratic Republic of Congo with education.

If interested in supporting, donating or volunteering for The African Girls Hope Foundation, more information can be found here.

The event will be catered by Dan’l Boone Inn. A silent auction will also take place. Tickets for the event and dinner are $35 and can be purchased by clicking here or in person at Ezzie-Lou Home and Living (1320 N.C. Highway 105). All proceeds will go directly to The African Girls Hope Foundation. For more information regarding the organization, visit its website by clicking here.

