Acclaimed Magician, Caleb Sigmon, Brings “True Wonder” to Ashe Civic Center August 3rd

Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 4:49 pm

By Gianna Holiday

Sigmon Theatrical will be hosting Caleb Sigmon’s “True Wonder Tour” at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Sigmon is a graduate of The University of North Carolina School of the Arts, one of the top 10 national art schools; today he is also a commended magician who makes objects fly, brings shadows to life, and even predicts the future in his performances.

“We’re looking to reach audiences of all ages. We’ve got children who are four and five years old who love his performances as much as the adults in the audience,” said Sigmon’s tour manager, Matthew Lucas.

Sigmon was raised in Hudson, NC and claims that his creativity stems from being an only child and therefore having to use his imagination a majority of the times. He dreamt big from an early age and later made a career out of it.

He also went on to receive The Doug Carter Award for “achieving excellence in the Arts” at the mere age of 18.

Upon his graduation from UNCSA, he toured the Southeast as an actor with Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, performed at the International Thespian Festival, and currently plays in the national tour of Journey to Oz.

“Sigmon currently works with the children’s theater of Charlotte and is the founder of a new program called Giggle Bots Circus, which intends to bring magic and clowning to places such as Levine Children’s Hospital of Charlotte,” said Lucas. “The idea is to bring happiness and laughter to those who may be losing hope.”

Sigmon is also a member of the Society of American Fight Directors and A.R.C.H. (Artists Reaching Children in the Hospital). He has worked as a Guest Artist with UNC School of the Arts and currently tours his one-man show across the nation.

His story has been seen by millions, and has been featured on BuzzFeed, The Huffington Post, CBS, NBC, and PEOPLE Magazine.

Tickets are $15 and are available both at the door as well as online at www.calebsigmon.com.

Comments

comments