A Monumental Exhibition of Sculpture at Chetola Brings A Creative Weekend of Events and Family Friendly Activities, August 9-11

Published Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:57 pm

Over 50 large, mid-scale and small sculptures will be exhibited August 9-11 on Chetola Lake. The public is invited to stroll around the lakeside at Chetola Resort to meet renowned sculptors and view their award-winning works of art. Activities all weekend long create a family friendly destination. Special event events feature art icons Bob Timberlake and Joe Miller on Friday night from 6:30-9:30.

Sculptors will compete for cash awards totaling $6,000. Dr. Lawrence Wheeler, CEO and Director of NC Museum of Art (ret.) is hosting Saturday’s evening event, “Starry Night” dinner, dancing under the stars with The Starlighters Orchestra and a sculptors awards program. Reservations and tickets are required for evening events.

Free, family-friendly ArtSplash will be happening Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature Virtual Reality games with artist Alan Gordon. Volunteers will offer sculpting with Kids Clay Corner and lawn games, including creating a squirt-gun painted, large masterpiece.

The Sculpture Walk organizer and curator, Brenda Councill, relates, “Many large scale works are sited with the help of a crane, fork-lift and a lot of manpower; it’s going to take four or five hours to set up major pieces. It’s a lot of dedication from the sculptors who are just exhibiting their art for the weekend,” she said. Councill added that each sculpture will be positioned in a site-specific manner to best exhibit the beauty and quality of the artwork.

All proceeds benefit the sculptors. This event is sponsored in part by the Watauga County Arts Council, grassroots funds of The NC Arts Council and generous support by private and corporate donations.

For more information and to purchase tickets for evening events, visit www.thesculpturewalk.com or call Brenda at 828-295-9277.

Schedule of Events, Public and Private:

Friday

1 p.m.-6 p.m. open to the public

6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Official Ribbon Cutting, open to the public

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. “A Spirited Tasting” with Bob Timberlake and Joe Miller, tickets required

Saturday

9 a.m.-6 p.m. open to the public

11 a.m.-4 p.m. ArtSplash Kids Art Activities, family friendly

6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. “Starry Night” dinner, sculptors awards program and dancing under the stars, tickets required

Sunday

10 a.m.-3 p.m. open to the public

Some of the Sculptures At the 2019 Sculpture Walk

