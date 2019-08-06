A Monumental Exhibition of Sculpture at Chetola Begins this Weekend with Friday Ribbon Cutting

Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:19 pm

Over 50 large, mid-scale and small sculptures will be exhibited August 9-11th on Chetola Lake. The Public is invited to stroll around the lakeside at Chetola Resort to meet renowned sculptors and view their award-winning works of art. Activities all weekend long create a family friendly destination. Special evening events feature art icons, Bob Timberlake and Joe Miller on Friday night 6:30-9:30 pm.

Sculptors will compete for cash awards totaling $6,000. Dr. Lawrence Wheeler, CEO and Director of the NC Museum of Art,(ret.) is hosting Saturday’s evening event, “Starry Night” dinner, dancing under the stars with The Starlighters Orchestra and a sculptors awards program. Reservations and tickets are required for evening events. https://thesculpturewalk.com

Free Family Friendly, ArtSplash will be happening Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will feature Virtual Reality Games with artist Alan Gordon. Volunteers will offer sculpting with Kids Clay Corner and lawn games including creating a squirt-gun painted large masterpiece.

The Sculpture Walk organizer and curator, Brenda Councill relates, “Many large scale works are sited with the help of a crane, fork lift and a lot of manpower, it’s going to take four or five hours set up major pieces. It’s a lot of dedication from the sculptors who are just exhibiting their art for the weekend,” she said. “ Councill added that each sculpture will be positioned in a site-specific manner to best exhibit the beauty and quality of the artwork.

All proceeds benefit the sculptors. This event is sponsored in part by the Watauga County Arts Council, grassroots funds of The NC Arts Council and generous support by private and corporate donations.

For more information, and to purchase tickets for evening events visit www.thesculpturewalk.com call Brenda at 828-295-9277.

Schedule of Events Public and Private

Friday-1:00-6:00 pm Open to the Public

6:00 pm 6:30 pm- Official VIP Ribbon Cutting – Public Welcome

6:30-9:30 pm, “ A Spirited Tasting” with Bob Timberlake and Joe Miller. Tickets required

Saturday 9:00 am- 6 pm Public Welcome

Artsplash Kids Art Activities- 11:00 am-4:00 pm Family Friendly

6:30 pm- 10:00 pm “Starry Night” dinner, sculptors awards program and dancing under the stars.

Tickets required

Sunday 10:00 am-3 pm Open to the public

