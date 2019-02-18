8th Annual Retro ‘80s Weekend Coming Up This Week at Beech Mtn. Ski Resort, February 21-24

Published Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:32 pm

Each February, the Town of Beech Mountain and Beech Mountain Resort come together to create a righteously rad celebration of all things ‘80s. The 8th annual Retro ’80s Weekend will take place February 21-24 with live ’80s music nightly, retro skiing daily, and plenty of throwback activities in between. Hop into their “ski slope time machine” to revisit the New Wave era of big hair, leg warmers, and Members Only jackets.

This year’s lineup of events is looking to be totally radical:

Thursday

All day – Retro Skiing (wear ’80s apparel) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – First Day of Galaga Competition @ Beech Alpen Inn

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. – ’80s Trivia @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

9 p.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Live Music from Clockworx Band @ Rascals Bar & Grille

Friday

All day – Retro Skiing (wear ’80s apparel) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

3:45 p.m. – 80’s Ski Apparel Parade (Meet at the top of the slopes) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

4 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Ghostbusters, ECTO-1 and DeLorean cars @ The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. – Family Fun Night @ The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Galaga contest continues @ Beech Alpen Inn

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Youth Cosmic Sledding on Sledding Hill @ Town Sledding Hill

9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. – ’80s Prom with Live Music from DECARLO @ Mile High Tavern ($5 Cover)

10 p.m. – Prom King and Queen Contest @ Mile High Tavern

Saturday

All day – Retro Skiing (wear ’80s apparel) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

All day – Ghostbusters, ECTO-1 and DeLorean cars @ The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Retro 80’s Pancake Breakfast @ Beech Mountain Buckeye Recreation Center ($12 adults, $10 kids 12 & under)

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Let’s Get Physical Workout and Kids Games @ Beech Mountain Buckeye Recreation Center

1 p.m. – Name that ’80s Tune @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. – Kids Karaoke @ Rascal’s Bar & Grille

5 p.m. – Galaga Contest ends @ Beech Alpen Inn

7 p.m. – 12 a.m. – Photobooth @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

7 p.m. – 2 a.m. – Live Music from Cassette Rewind @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

9 p.m. – $500 Totally Retro Apparel Contest (18 & older) @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

10 p.m. – Cassette Rewind return to stage

11:30 p.m. – Late Night ’80s Dance Party @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

Sunday

All day – Retro Skiing (wear ’80s apparel) @ Beech Mountain Ski Resort

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Tito’s Presents Sunday Bloody Sunday – Bloody Mary Special @ Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom & Grill

11 a.m. – Ghostbusters, ECTO-1 and DeLorean cars leave @ The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. – 19.80 Shrimp and Grits Special @ Beech Mountain Grille

1 p.m. – Kids in America Retro Apparel Contest (17 & under) The Famous Brick Oven Pizzeria – Beech Mountain, NC

