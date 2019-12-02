5th Annual Festival of Trees, Beginning Dec. 5 through Dec. 8 at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock

Published Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:37 am

The 5th Annual Festival of Trees is scheduled from Thursday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock. Over 75 themed trees and wreaths will be on display for the public’s viewing enjoyment.

Decorated trees and wreaths — some including products, event tickets, or gift certificates — will be auctioned online to raise money for Western Youth Network (WYN). WYN provides unique and quality programming that offers support to over 200 children and youth each year through mentoring, after-school initiatives, substance abuse prevention and summer camps.

Last year’s event raised over $45,000 for local youth in the High Country.

The Festival of Trees kicks off on Thursday evening with a reception for more than 75 sponsors and tree designers and their guests. The public is invited to view the trees beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. when the auction closes. Donations are requested for admission to the event.

Several special events are scheduled during the festival, including a ticketed breakfast event on Friday at 8 a.m. and a visit and photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Festival of Lights can also be enjoyed nightly on the grounds of Chetola.

Schedule of the Festival of Trees for the general public:

Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trees purchased at the event may be picked up beginning at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday following the close of the auction. Event details and a link to the online auction are available on the festival website: https://www. wynfestivaloftrees.com

