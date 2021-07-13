41 Years Of High Country Crank-Up Continues July 29-31 with Good Old-Fashioned Family Fun

By Sherrie Norris

A three-day annual event like no other in the High Country is just around the corner and promises a good time for all those who love hit-and-miss engines, antique tractors, tools and other farm equipment, and just good old-fashioned family fun.

The Carolina Flywheelers’ 41st Annual High Country Crank-Up is scheduled for July 29, 30 and 31, and will be located just 5 miles south of Boone on Hwy. 421 across from Laurel Springs Baptist Church in Deep Gap.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year’s crank-up is expected to come back stronger than ever before, organizers say, with entries coming from Georgia, Florida, Ohio and New York.

Described as an “historical power event,” and reminiscent of the “good old days,” special features at the crank-up will include a large display of antique engines, various models, tractors, tools and other farm implements, many of which are still in operation today.

Always a highlight for all ages to enjoy will be the Parade of Power, which will take place on Saturday afternoon, and features most anything with wheels, as well as a special parade for the kids on pedal tractors.

Exhibitors, vendors and spectators are welcome. Vendor and exhibitor spots will be offered on a first-come first-served basis

Space for vendors:

10 x 10: $20

10 x 20: $30

10 x 30: $40

Food vendors will be available onsite. No alcohol is allowed on property. The event and its host group will not be responsible for any accidents.

Primitive on-site camping is allowed, but no utilities are available.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. each day.

Admission for adults is $5 for one day; $6 for a two-day pass, $8 for all three days. Kids under 12 are admitted free. Seniors are admitted on Friday only for $3.

The event is sponsored by Carolina Fly-Wheelers, Inc., a local non-profit and historical organization.

Current officers of the organization are:

AJ Miller, President

Rodney Miller, Vice-president

Robin Hodges, Treasurer

Samantha Miller, Secretary

Betty Hodges, assistant Secretary

For general show information, email [email protected] or call

Betty Hodges at 828-264-4977

For specifics, call the following:

Tractor info: A.J. Miller 828-406-0716

Food Vendor/ Merchandise Info: Jacob Ray 828-406-4204

Scenes from earlier years of the High Country Crank-Up include exhibits of various steam engines and antique farm equipment, local participants and vendors that come from near and far for this informative and fun event near Boone.











