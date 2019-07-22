37th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition at Carlton Gallery Features Painter Andrew Braitman, July 27

Published Monday, July 22, 2019 at 12:07 pm

Celebrating 37 years, Carlton Gallery hosts its Mid-Summer Group Exhibition on Saturday, July 27. This exhibition features “Edge of Brilliance by Evolution” with Andrew Braitman. The opening reception is from 2 to 5 with some of the standing gallery artists in attendance to greet visitors and patrons. Everyone is invited to enjoy this 37th Mid-Summer Group Exhibition which can be viewed through September 15.

Andrew Braitman is a full-time painter for over forty years with international stature. His paintings have been featured in galleries, one-man and group exhibitions in Santa Fe, Chicago, Atlanta, Millburn, NJ, Washington D.C., Noorbeck, Holland, Rio de Janiero and Curitiba, Brazil.

Braitman’s paintings project his brilliant color combinatons and compositions which make his work very powerful and dramatic. He renders his abstracted landscapes in contrasting colors with thick paints, a variety of textures and conceptual shapes with subtle details to catch one’s eye. Braitman paints Mother Nature’s beauty along with a composed balance of elements to bring life and signature to his work.

Braitman’s “Edge of Brilliance by Evolution” exhibition consists of over twenty-five paintings ranging in size from 10″x8″ to 66″x33″. In his “Trout Pool” landscape painting, one can imagine the trout swimming in the tranquil waters rendered in greens and blues with a stroke of mauve and pink. Likewise, his “Cinnamon Fern Falls” and Rhododendron Falls” 66″x33″ paintings project waterfalls, rocks and boulders that are so characteristic of the High Country which are painted in Braitman’s masterful color palette.

This exhibition features new paintings in various styles by Edigio Antonaccio, Kate Worm, Linda Apriletti, Allison Chambers, Connie Winters and Mike Ham. Their new work consists of subject matter from tranquil landscapes, lovely still life interiors, engaging figurative to Native American motifs. Also, a wide variety of fine art and upscale handmade crafts from the local, regional and national artissans the gallery represents can be found in paintings, glass, wood, sculpture, clay, jewelry and fiber for this Mid-Summer Group Exhibition.

The monthly Tour de Art is July 27 from 10 to 5 with painting demonstrations by Kate Worm and Egidio Antonaccio. Worm is a noted figurative painter who plans to employ her techniques of watercolor gouache with a live model from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local artist Egidio Antonaccio plans a landscape painting demonstration from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. He is an exceptionally talented fine art painter whose impressionistic landscapes show his love of nautre with vast panoramic hillside views, paths filled with flowering shrubs, woodland waterfalls with native rhododendron and dogwood, pastoral farm scenes to an ingenious rendered Grandfather Mountain.

Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 5 and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday.

