34th Season of An Appalachian Summer Festival Announced; Taking Place July 1 – August 4

Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts attraction, An Appalachian Summer Festival, announces the 34th season to take place July 1- Aug. 4, 2018. The 2018 schedule presents a diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film events and attracts over 27,000 visitors to the High Country each summer. Tickets for festival events go on sale online and at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office on Tuesday, May 1. For more information, visit www.appsummer.org or call the box office at 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046.

An Appalachian Summer Festival 2018 Schedule

POPULAR MUSIC (Schaefer Popular Series)

Kool & The Gang (July 7, Holmes Convocation Center, 7:30 p.m.)

(July 7, Holmes Convocation Center, 7:30 p.m.) I’m With Her (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan) (July 12, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.)

(Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan) (July 12, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.) Shaken and Stirred with Michael Feinstein & Storm Large (July 14, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.)

(July 14, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.) The Hot Sardines (July 21, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.)

(July 21, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.) Rhiannon Giddens (July 26, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.)

(July 26, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.) Kristin Chenoweth (August 4, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.)

CLASSICAL MUSIC

The Broyhill Chamber Ensemble (July 1, 5, 22, and 25, Rosen Concert Hall, 8 p.m.)

(July 1, 5, 22, and 25, Rosen Concert Hall, 8 p.m.) Eastern Festival Orchestra featuring guest artist Misha Dichter (July 15, Schaefer Center, 3 p.m.)

featuring guest artist (July 15, Schaefer Center, 3 p.m.) Hayes School of Music Faculty Recital (July 18, Rosen Concert Hall, 8 p.m.)

(July 18, Rosen Concert Hall, 8 p.m.) Rosen-Schaffel Competition for Young and Emerging Artists (July 29, Rosen Concert Hall, 3 p.m.)

DANCE

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet (July 11, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.)

(July 11, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.) Complexions Contemporary Ballet: “From Bach to Bowie” (July 28, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.)

THEATRE

Theatre Bus Trip to the Blumenthal: “Bright Star” (June 30, all day)

to the Blumenthal: “Bright Star” (June 30, all day) North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents: “The Legend of Buster Neal” (July 20, Valborg Theatre, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.)

FILM

Weicholz Global Film Series (July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Aug. 3, Schaefer Center, 7 p.m.)

(July 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Aug. 3, Schaefer Center, 7 p.m.) Young People’s Global Film Series (July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, Schaefer Center, 1 p.m.)

VISUAL ARTS

Summertime Exhibition Celebration (July 6, Turchin Center, 6-10 p.m.)

(July 6, Turchin Center, 6-10 p.m.) Rosen Sculpture Walk (July 28, Schaefer Center, 10 a.m.)

(July 28, Schaefer Center, 10 a.m.) Lunch & Learn Series (July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 1, Turchin Center, noon)

SPECIAL EVENTS

NPR’s eTown broadcast from the Schaefer Center : Appalachian Energy Summit, with concert, co-presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Office of Sustainability (July 30, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.)

: Appalachian Energy Summit, with concert, co-presented by An Appalachian Summer Festival and the Office of Sustainability (July 30, Schaefer Center, 8 p.m.) Meet the Music Makers Exhibit at the Schaefer Center

Visual Arts Workshops

Throughout the month of the July, An Appalachian Summer Festival in partnership with the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts offer various workshops for children, older teens and adults. For a list of upcoming children’s workshops, visit https://tcva.appstate.edu/.

Tickets:

With ticket prices ranging from $5-$55, as well as several free events, the festival offers unique opportunities for residents and visitors to create arts experiences suited to their individual artistic tastes and budgets. Purchase any five adult tickets, in any combination and receive 10% off. This “Pick 5” ticket discount is only applied to purchases at the box office or by phone. The discount cannot be applied to online orders, films or student/child tickets. To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center box office at 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046. Tickets can also be purchased online at appsummer.org.

About An Appalachian Summer Festival:

Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs, this annual celebration of the performing and visual arts is held every July in venues across the university campus, and features an eclectic, diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, visual arts and film programming. An Appalachian Summer Festival began in 1984 as a chamber music series, and retains strong roots in classical music, combined with a variety of other programming geared to almost every artistic taste and preference. With an audience of 27,000, the festival has been named one of the “Top Twenty Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society in recent years.

