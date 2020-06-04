2020 Workshop Season Begins at Carlton Gallery with Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor-Gouache, Mixed Media Painting and Drawing Workshop Classes

Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 3:48 pm

Carlton Gallery’s Workshop Season began on May 26th with “Social Distancing” and expanded space utilizing a delightful canopy-tent. Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor-Gouache, Mixed Media Painting along with Drawing Workshops are conducted by standing gallery artists who are outstanding instructors. These workshops are designed to inspire and lift spirits while highlighting everyone’s creativity. Typical classes begin on Tuesday through Thursday, 10:00 – 5:00 with a one hour lunch break.

We know these are uncertain times with lots of do’s and don’ts for everyone. The expansion by use of a tent allows for comfortable movement, as well as ample working space for everyone. The gallery staff takes additional measures to ensure that community property (restrooms, sink, door handles etc.) is periodically cleaned and sanitized. Proper procedures will be taken in all workshops for the safety and wellbeing of all participants.

Schedule 2020: Carlton Gallery Workshops

Participants with all levels of painting and artistic experiences are welcome. Please contact Carlton Gallery to register. A reservation sheet form must be completed to assure proper registration. We encourage early registration, as space is limited. A $100 Deposit is required with Pre-Registration for all workshops.

Contact Information: (828) 963-4288 or [email protected]



June 16, 17, 18 (10am-5pm)

“Realistic Impressionism in Oils” – any subject matter using your photographs

with Egi Antonaccio – $325

(Acrylics okay – All Levels Welcome)

Egi is known for realistic impressionism whose paintings express his love of nature. The misty atmosphere and the sun often play a great part in his paintings, casting shadows on the paths and mountains depicting different times of the day. His technique is light, delicate and gentle with romantic themes in these realistic impressionist paintings, while each painting evokes feelings of strength, grace and wonderment. Participants will explore the intriguing techniques to capture the essence of nature on canvas.

Limited to 8 participants

June 30, July 1, 2 (10am-5pm)

“Impressionistic Landscapes in Acrylic Using Palette Knives” – Acrylic

with Egi Antonaccio – $325 (All Levels Welcome)

Experience color and the music of life through landscapes, cityscapes, florals and pastoral or garden scenes. Bold, bright and random blotches of color (like playing in kindergarten) to amazing layers of acrylic paint defining texture on the canvas embodies impressionistic details. Enjoy Egi’s sense of humor and Italian playfulness as he encourages you to loosen up and heighten your creativity.

Limited to 8 participants

July 7, 8, 9 (10am-5pm)

“Abstraction in Figure Painting – A Contemporary Approach” – Gouache and Watercolor

with Kate Worm – $375 – (includes model fee)

(All Levels Welcome)

Explore unusual ways of applying gouache and watercolor to create beautiful figure paintings with a contemporary, abstract look. Students will work with a clothed model as well as photographs. Strong design, good drawing and color choices will be emphasized. Students will layer paint building up color and texture using printmaking brayers, scrapers, brushes and other tools including stencils. The class will work with gouache/watercolor in an opaque manner, not in a traditional transparent way.

Limited to 5 participants

July 14, 15, 16 (10am-5pm)

“Let’s Go Bigger and Bolder – in Oil/Cold Wax Medium”

with Lisa B. Boardwine – $395 ($15. Supply fee payable to Lisa on the first day of workshop)

(Intermediate-Advanced Level)

Expand your painting experience into a Larger format in Oil/Cold Wax Medium! In this workshop we will go bigger and bolder- for a new experience with your abstract paintings in oil and cold wax medium. This workshop is for artists who have taken a previous workshop using oil and cold wax and have the basics down. We will explore art elements, mark making, color palette choices, and how to retain the excitement of painting big! This workshop will be challenging and fun, while helping you unleash your creativity as you “build” your larger paintings. Trusting your intuitive self, with personal guidance and demos, will push your paintings further! Join me for this new workshop and go Bigger & Bolder!

Artists will be encouraged to work in the 24×24 -36×36 sized range.

Limited to 8 participants –

July 21, 22, 23 (10am-5pm)

“Art Play – Step by Step” – Mixed Media Collage – Acrylic Painting

with Vae Hamilton – $325

(Our dear Vae is having some health issues so this workshop will be taught by Toni Carlton)

(All Levels Welcome)

Join Vae Hamilton in a three-day multimedia workshop that will allow you to experiment with multiple mediums and techniques and uncover your inner artist.

Through the art of mixed media you will discover how to create artwork that combines a variety of artistic mediums and Vae will take you step-by-step through the process of learning how to combine collage, acrylic painting, layering, drawing, inks, image transfers and more.

This is a great workshop for ALL levels of artistic creativity and no experience is needed to give yourself the gift of play and to produce beautiful art. Limited to 7 participants



July 28, 29, 30 (10am-5pm)

“Realistic Impressionism in Oils” – any subject matter using your photographs

with Egi Antonaccio – $325

(Acrylics okay – All Levels Welcome)

Egi is known for realistic impressionism whose paintings express his love of nature. The misty atmosphere and the sun often play a great part in his paintings, casting shadows on the paths and mountains depicting different times of the day. His technique is light, delicate and gentle with romantic themes in these realistic impressionist paintings, while each painting evokes feelings of strength, grace and wonderment. Participants will explore the intriguing techniques to capture the essence of nature on canvas.

Limited to 8 participants

August 4, 5, 6 (10am-5pm)

“Impressionistic Landscapes in Acrylic Using Palette Knives” – Acrylic

with Egi Antonaccio – $325

(All Levels Welcome)

Experience color and the music of life through landscapes, cityscapes, florals and pastoral or garden scenes. Bold, bright and random blotches of color (like playing in kindergarten) to amazing layers of acrylic paint defining texture on the canvas embodies impressionistic details. Enjoy Egi’s sense of humor and Italian playfulness as he encourages you to loosen up and heighten your creativity.

Limited to 8 participants

August 11, 12, 13 (10am-5pm)

“Basics of Oil Painting” – Oils

with Connie Winters – $385

(All Levels Welcome)

Connie Winters has become a very popular and sought-after teacher of oil painting. Although her works are impressionistic, her method of teaching can be used for any style. She is one of the few instructors who teaches real basics of getting the paint from the pallet to the canvas.

There will be a demonstration each morning to show how a painting evolves from beginning to almost finish. The first day usually starts with a still life to promote the importance of working from life and how to go about it. Connie likes to demonstrate painting an interior, and a landscape to show that the same steps can be applied to any situation.

Color, composition, value, drawing and many useful pointers will be touched on. The whole spectrum of utensils, canvases, mediums, etc. will be discussed. Connie is open to all questions during the workshop, is patient, thorough and consistent.

Limited to 8 participants

August 18, 19, 20 (10am-5pm)

Painting with Acrylic on collaged images

With Debbie Arnold – $325

(All levels Welcome) – Most materials provided

Join Debbie in a process for beginners using collaged images and paint to speak directly with your inner artist. No experience is necessary, just a willingness to be open to the messages and guidance you receive that allow you to create from a soul level. This process will help you to paint work that you can be proud of and to find confidence in your ability to make art.

Debbie has been painting professionally for more than 35 years and is a standing artist with Carlton Gallery for many years.

Limited to 8 participants

August 25, 26, 27 (10am-5pm)

Painting with Knives in Acrylic

With Karin Neuvirth – $325

(All levels Welcome)

Create vibrant, textural, impressionistic landscapes using a palette knife and heavy body acrylic paints. Palette knife painting is all about using interesting shapes of broken color in your composition. Painting with a knife will force you to loosen up and abstract the details of your subject. We will also cover topics such as color mixing, broken color, the use of value in your composition, and the benefits of an under-painting. We will be using photos as reference for our paintings. You can bring your own or Karin will have several available for you to use.

Limited to 8 participants

September 15, 16,17 (11am-5pm)

“Explore, Experience and Express” – Mixed Media workshop

with Toni Carlton – $285

Acrylic – Mixed Media – Fibers & Collage

(All Levels Welcome) – Most materials provided

Explore, experience and express yourself through art making using acrylic paints, papers, textured fibers and more. This creative process combines painting – mixed media with writing, movement, toning and meditation. Open your heart with art! Discover your passion, joy, love and connection to spirit through the intuitive process of Expressive Arts. For over 25 years Toni Carlton has been creating art to deepen her connection to the divine and express the oneness of all. In her workshops she intends to help participants with their self-discovery and open their hearts through the creative process. Toni has been awarded Certificates in Expressive Art Therapy along with others in Healing Arts.

No prior art experience is necessary.

Limited to 8 participants

September 22, 23, 24 (10am-5pm)

“Realistic Impressionism in Oils” – any subject matter using your photographs

with Egi Antonaccio – $325

(Acrylics okay – All Levels Welcome)

Egi is known for realistic impressionism whose paintings express his love of nature. The misty atmosphere and the sun often play a great part in his paintings, casting shadows on the paths and mountains depicting different times of the day. His technique is light, delicate and gentle with romantic themes in these realistic impressionist paintings, while each painting evokes feelings of strength, grace and wonderment. Participants will explore the intriguing techniques to capture the essence of nature on canvas.

Limited to 8 participants

September 29, 30, October 1 (10am-5pm)

“Impressionistic Landscapes in Acrylic Using Palette Knives” – Acrylic

with Egi Antonaccio – $325

(All Levels Welcome)

Experience color and the music of life through landscapes, cityscapes, florals and pastoral or garden scenes. Bold, bright and random blotches of color (like playing in kindergarten) to amazing layers of acrylic paint defining texture on the canvas embodies impressionistic details. Enjoy Egi’s sense of humor and Italian playfulness as he encourages you to loosen up and heighten your creativity.

Limited to 8 participants

October 6, 7, 8 (10am-5pm)

“Exploration in Oil/Cold Wax/Mixed Media”

with Lisa B. Boardwine – $395

(Beginner – Intermediate Skill with Oils recommended but All Levels Welcome)

This workshop is for artists who want to learn how to create a good foundation, texture, and layers with oil and cold wax and also for those who want to continue exploration into pushing your paintings further. An emphasis will be on creating paintings with powerful composition and unique color mixes. We will be working on panels and paper, doing various exercises to explore the concepts of sophisticated color mixes, good compositional design and what you want to express in your paintings! This workshop will offer discussions/demos, lots of studio painting time, as well as individual critique concerning your own personal direction in your art making.

Limited to 7 participants

October 13, 14, 15 (10am-5pm)

“Drawing Introduction, with Optional Color Notes”

Graphite, any Water Media…watercolor, gouache or acrylic would be welcome

with Mary Dobbin – $325

(All levels Welcome)

Have you always wanted to learn to draw or improve your confidence in drawing? In this workshop you will learn to see and draw in the artist’s way through delightful exercises that train you to really see what you are drawing. We will work on still life objects such as fruits or vegetables, and the human face. Color work in watercolor or opaque watercolor (gouache) will be introduced. The workshop will be supportive to all levels of students!

Mary Dobbin has her MFA in Painting from Pratt Institute in New York and has recently studied figurative watercolor at The Art Students League in New York. She has also taught Painting at Caldwell Community College.

Limited to 7 participants

October 20, 21, 22

To Be Determined

Limited to 8 participants

[email protected] to request a reservation form or download a reservation form at www.carltongallery.com A Supply List will be provided.

Pre-Registration is required for all workshops with a $100 deposit



The balance of the payment is due 45 days prior to the workshop

***Please review our cancelation/refund policy for more information which can be found on our website. You may also email us for a printable copy of the Workshop Schedule, Registration-Refund Policies and our Workshop Etiquette Policies.

Owner/Artist Toni Carlton takes pride in choosing original art works which she says, “Opens our Hearts and Touches our Souls to Inspire and Lift our Spirits”. During this gray time for everyone when serenity and peace is vital to good health and well-being, the beauty and creativity present at all art galleries is to be fully embraced and enjoyed.

Visit our current website, www.carltongallery.com (which works best with Microsoft Edge) for viewing our artists’ outstanding work. We are working on a new website which should be completed soon.

Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 5.

For more information about our exhibitions, artists or workshops visit www.carltongallery.com or call 828 963 4288.