2019’s Todd Summer Music Series Presents Promising Newcomers and Fan Favorites

Monday, June 24, 2019

By Tzar Wilkerson

Todd, NC’s annual Summer Music Series will be hosting five more free concerts at Cook Memorial Park this summer. Visitors to historic downtown Todd can attend concerts by The Lucky Strikes (June 29), King Bees (July 4), Wayne Henderson & Friends (July 13), The Tillers (July 27) and Cane Mill Road (August 10). With the exception of the special July 4th performance by King Bees – which will take place around 11:30 a.m., after the 11 a.m. Todd Liberty Parade – all of the concerts will be held from 6-8 p.m.

From the Blues and Roots Music of the King Bees to the Jazz standards of The Lucky Strikes, the Summer Music Series is exposing audiences to an eclectic range of artists this year. The Tillers, who have developed a strong following in Todd, are returning this year from their recent hiatus to play their unique brand of folk music, while series newcomers (and rising stars of the bluegrass world) Cane Mill Road will be bringing their folksy, old-time tinged sound to the table. Wayne Henderson & Friends will showcase Henderson’s virtuosic fingerstyle guitar alongside the talents of singer/fiddler/guitarist Helen White and others.

According to the Todd Community Preservation Organization website (toddnc.org), the Cook Memorial Park will see some improvements in the near future: “Thanks to a generous matching grant awarded by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area, we’ll be making some improvements to the park. Progress is underway and we hope you’ll like the improvements.”

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the concerts, and there will be tents set up for protection from sun or rain, but concert goers should plan on bringing folding chairs or blankets to sit on. TCPO thanks its corporate sponsors for keeping their concerts free. Evenings full of song and dance await at the Summer Music Series, so don’t miss out!

