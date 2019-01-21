2019 WinterFest Features K9 Keg Pull with Bigger and Better Race Course on Saturday, January 26

Published Monday, January 21, 2019 at 2:38 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The fourth annual High Country K9 Keg Pull has joined WinterFest for the 2019 season. The K9 Keg Pull includes an extended course for the dogs raising money for dogs.

The race starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, and lasts until approximately 4 p.m., depending on how many competitors attend. K9s will be paired with appropriate sized empty kegs, and owners will walk/run beside them on the course at Blowing Rock’s American Legion Parking Lot. The course is approximately 100 feet downhill.

This event also features food trucks, a beer garden and a photo booth. Prizes will be awarded within each size category. The event is open for dogs spectating with their owners as well.

This event benefits PARTNERS! Canines, which feeds, transports, vaccinates and fixes dogs before they go to their new homes.

Preregistration is open online until January 25 or register day-of from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is $15 during both pre-registration and day-of registration and requires your dog’s name, age and weight. Prepaying for a photo is also an option online and t-shirts are available as part of the $30 Race Packet.

Visit https://highcountryk9kegpull.weebly.com and scroll to the bottom of the page to register for this year’s K-9 Keg Pull or call 386-506-1073.

