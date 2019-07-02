18th Annual NC Blackberry Festival, July 12-13

Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 2:30 pm

The 18th Annual NC Blackberry Festival will be taking place on July 12 and 13 this year in beautiful Downtown Lenoir, NC! The Caldwell Chamber of Commerce invites you to the Blackberry Summer Jam from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. in Downtown Lenoir on July 12. Participate in the Blackberry Pageant beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by Gotcha Groove Band at 7:30 p.m.!

Enjoy shopping at the vendor booths and be sure to participate in the Glow Run 5k and One Mile Fun Run organized by The Shelter Home of Caldwell County beginning at 8:30 p.m. Then be sure to return on July 13 as the festival fun continues from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Presentation of Colors ceremony at noon.

The Blackberry Cobbler Brigade will begin at 12:30, bringing delicious cobbler to the square for you to enjoy for free! Live music will fill the air beginning at 10 a.m., the Blackberry Eating Contest begins at 10:45 a.m. and vendors will be open from 9:00 a.m.-7 p.m.! Blackberries and cobbler will be for sale while supplies last!

Be sure to visit our Blackberry Patch Kids Zone brought to you by Waterlife Church and Chick-fil-a from 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. Don’t forget The Blackberry Pitch at 7:00 p.m. with the Lenoir Oilers!

Visit www.ncblackberryfestival.com for more information. It’s going to be a BERRY good time!

