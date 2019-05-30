17th Annual Emergency Fest Returns June 1

Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 1:55 pm

By Hailey Blevins

The 17th annual Emergency Fest will be held in the Peacock Lot (formerly Raley Lot) of Appalachian State University this Saturday, June 1.

The event is free and it’s seriously fun and educative for the whole family! Gates open at 10 a.m. with the first event starting at 10:30 a.m. with the Presentation of the Colors by the Color Guard and the National Anthem. At 10:45, there will be a bomb disposal demonstration and at 11 will be a vehicle extrication demonstration. Another bomb disposal demonstration will be at 1 p.m.

Numerous other activities will be going on as well. Activities include: bounce houses, children’s bike rodeo, scavenger hunt, helicopters, train rides, prize giveaways, life fire safety and law enforcement demonstrations.

The annual Emergency Fest is sponsored by the Watauga County Firefighters Association, area emergency services organizations and New River Tire.

