Artists in Residence Program and Edgewood Cottage Opening on May 25

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

For the last ten years, talented artists have charmed and informed visitors and locals alike in a little cottage with a big history. Edgewood Cottage was once the summer home and studio of renowned artist Elliott Daingerfield. Mr. Daingerfield sought the calm and beauty of the mountains to paint. Talented women artists from Philadelphia and New York came to Blowing Rock in the summers to be trained and mentored by Daingerfield. Locals called them “The Painting Ladies,” and many went on to be very successful.

Blowing Rock resident Ineke Thomas recalled a conversation shortly after the cottage had been renovated by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The late local historian Ginny Stevens and local artist Nancy Britelle brainstormed that Edgewood Cottage could be used today as it had been used in Daingerfield’s day: to further the love of art in the High Country.

On Saturday, May 25th, the doors to Edgewood Cottage will swing open again to welcome 31 new and returning artists. These artists will display their art in a studio setting for the next 16 weeks. Each week, visitors will meet different artists working in a variety of media, including oils, watercolor, photography, collage, sculpture, furniture-making, and pottery. Because of the variety of art, visitors can often find art for every interest and budget. Admission to the Cottage is free.

The Artist in Residence Program has been a big hit for both artists and visitors. Suzanne and Dayn McBee of Blowing Rock have enjoyed the program since the early days when they drove to Blowing Rock on weekends. “From the first time we saw the ‘New Artist’ signs on the walk up to Edgewood Cottage, it’s been one of the things we’ve looked forward to the most: to meet, talk with and enjoy the artists and their work. It’s like Christmas every week!”

Local artist Earl Davis described his experience as a real winner: “I enjoyed learning about Elliot Daingerfield and talking about him with visitors. I was amazed at the folks who dropped by Edgewood Cottage—local folks, visitors from New York to Arizona to Florida. I was also humbled when folks bought my art! Even when they were just looking, it was great to see old friends and make new ones.”

Stating it another way, artist Pat Flachbart said: “It was a pleasure to be in an Artsy Cottage, in an Artsy Town, surrounded by an Art Loving Community. Doesn’t get much better than that.”

This year’s program runs from May 25 to September 15th. For detailed information about each weekly artist and his/her media, go to www.artistsatedgewood.org.

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society, with approximately 300 volunteer members, operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com.

