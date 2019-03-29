STEAM Fun at Playhouse BuildFest Saturday April 13th at Watauga High School; Now in 6th Year

Published Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:20 am

The Children’s Playhouse presents Playhouse BuildFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th at Watauga High School. This free event is part of the 2019 North Carolina Science Festival. There will be a “soft open” for kids with special needs from 9 am-10 am before the event opens to the general public at 10. Now in its sixth year, this free community event regular attracts 1200 kids and parents for a day of learning and fun.

Aimed at kids aged 2 to 12, Playhouse BuildFest will offer hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) activities and engaging demonstrations. There will be all ages activities as well as activities specifically designed for preschool, grades K-3, and grades 4-6. An amazing physics show will be held at 1 pm. This year’s BuildFest will include the Children’s Council Family Village, an area within BuildFest that will focus on families, providing resources for parents/caregivers, quiet space for sensory overload, and activities for kids under five.

“I think every kid is going to find something to entrance them whether it’s standing in a whole body bubble, building a giant Cardboard City, launching a rocket, digging for fossils, or burying their hands in some goopy-gloppy Oobleck” says Playhouse Executive Director Kathy Parham.

Most of the event will be indoors, occupying both gyms and the cafeteria at the high school. Outside, kids will enjoy touring a fire engine from the Boone Fire Department, bubbles and some other activities.

Organizations and individuals from both Appalachian State University and the Watauga County community serve as activity partners offering engaging hands-on STEAM activities throughout the day. The event also runs with the help of 200 event volunteers, many participating in ASU’s Greek Day of Service.

Sponsors keep the event free. This year sponsors include: OP Smiles, ECRS Retail Solutions, North Carolina Science Festival, First Citizens Bank, Mast General Store, 4 Forty Four, and Boone Drug.

Founded in 2010, the North Carolina Science Festival is the first statewide science festival in the United States. Through a two-week series of community-based events each spring (hosted by schools, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, businesses and other local organizations), the Festival celebrates the economic, educational and cultural impact of science in North Carolina. For more information, visit www.ncsciencefestival.org.

The Children’s Playhouse is a non-profit children’s museum founded in 2002. The Playhouse provides an enriching play environment for children from birth to age eight while at the same time offering parents and caregivers friendly support in the important job of raising children.

It is located at 400 Tracy Circle near downtown Boone. Daily admission is $6 per person. A one year Playhouse Passport Membership for $125 includes admission to The Playhouse and half-price admission to more than 150 children’s museums nationwide. Scholarship memberships are available for families that meet income guidelines.

For more information, please contact Kathy Parham at 828-263-0011 or [email protected]

