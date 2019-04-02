“12th Annual Early Bird Wildflower Walk & Plant Sale” At Daniel Boone Native Gardens on April 20

Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 9:15 am

The Daniel Boone Native Gardens kick off the 2019 season with the 12th Annual EARLY BIRD WILDFLOWER WALK & PLANT SALE from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20. Native plants will be available from local vendors. Event is free. Bring the family, hike Strawberry Hill Arboretum or visit historic Squire Boone Cabin.

“Don’t miss the display of unique spring flowers rarely seen. And, we can help you with native plants which attract pollinators to your home garden,” said Debbie Shetterly, board member of the Gardens and chair of the High Country Audubon chapter.

Check out the newest addition, the Audubon Garden, planted last fall. Soon, it will host a variety of birds throughout spring. As part of the Bird Friendly Communities initiative by Audubon NC, native plants were chosen for vibrant fall color display.

Dr. Annkatrin Rose, chair of the Blue Ridge Chapter for the NC Native Plant Society added, “Experts will help you discover rarely seen specimens during our guided walk.”

“The gardens contain more than 200 unique species of native plants, many of which offer the best display of color during spring,” added Robert Oelberg, landscape architect and board member.

Vendors participating include Gardens of the Blue Ridge, Neal’s Natives for the NPS, Shady Grove Nursery, Carolina Native Nursery and Foggy Mountain Nursery. “We try to offer native plants that are difficult to find elsewhere. Plants range from ephemeral wildflowers to native shrubs such as rhododendrons and azaleas. When we’re all itching to get outside in the garden, this is a great way to kick off the spring gardening season,” added Shetterly, the chair for the event.

Gail Hill, president of the Garden Clubs of North Carolina, recommended that garden clubs visit this event for great pricing and rare finds. The Daniel Boone Native Gardens are a project of the Garden Club of North Carolina which has more than 5,000 members.

Comments

comments