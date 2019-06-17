11th Season of the Tour de Art Opens June 22

Published Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:51 pm

Saturday, June 22, opens the 11th season of the Tour de Art, a coalition of galleries and artists’ private studios. These tours are held on the fourth Saturday, June through November. Hours are 10 am to 5 pm and maps are available at the gallery.

Local artist, Arlene Mandell, plans to discuss her oil and pastel figurative work. She exhibits 30 new paintings in her gallery inventory and plans to bring some oil on canvas portrait paintings for sale during this Tour de Art.

New gallery artist, Karin Neuvirth, plans a painting demonstration from 1 to 3 p.m. Her textural acrylic paintings of wooded landscapes are rendered with many layers of paint applied with a palette knife utilizing the technique of using broken color to create a sense of movement within her work. Born in Minnesota where winters are cold and grey from dawn to dusk, Neuvirth enjoys living and painting in North Carolina with its short mild winters, long summers and plentiful subject matter.

The 37th Spring Group Exhibition is ongoing and features “New Beginnings with Jewels of Art” with new work in all media which can be viewed through July 15.

This exhibition also features paintings by other new gallery artists, Allison Chambers, Mary Kamerer and Ralph James.

Allison Chambers’ landscape paintings and florals are color and texture driven in an impasto style. She utilizes both brush and palette knife and switches between a full color to a minimal color palette to create her abstracted interpretation of life.

Mary Kamerer likes her paintings to capture the charm and simplicity of life in the rural South. Her impressionistic paintings are rendered with an emphasis on textures, light and shadows. Capturing on canvas the buildings, locations, and moments in time before they disappear from the landscape is her way of honoring old things.

The impressionistic landscape paintings of Ralph James show his love of nature. He is grateful to be close to the Appalachian Mountains and the NC coast. In his youth, he roamed the woods and fields of the family farm near the Yadkin River observing wildlife and the beauty of the changing seasons which is the inspiration for his plein air works.

An upcoming show at the gallery is the Mid-Summer Group Exhibition featuring “Edge of Brilliance by Evolution” with Andrew Braitman including an Opening Reception on Saturday, July 27, 2-5. Braitman is a renowned painter whose abstracted landscapes are rendered with thick paint and texture while utilizing his extraordinary color palette to bring signature to his work.

Carlton Gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk and 8 miles from Blowing Rock on NC 105 South in the Grandfather Mountain community.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 to 5 and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday.

For more information about our artists, exhibitions, gallery tours or workshops visit www.carltongallery.com or call 828 963 4288.

Comments

comments