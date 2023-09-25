Watauga County Farmers’ Market to Host AppleFEST September 30

Boone, NC – The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is gearing up for a fantastic celebration of all things apple with the upcoming AppleFEST happening on September 30th. Located at 591 Horn in the West Dr. in Boone, this bustling market with over 60 local vendors runs from 8:00 AM until 12:00 PM every Saturday through November. This event promises a day filled with the aroma of warm apple pie, captivating live music, educational demonstrations, and a strong sense of community. It’s an ideal way to embrace the autumn season.

Apple Press Demo & Cider Samples: Ever wondered how apples become cider? AppleFEST will feature an apple press demonstration, giving visitors the chance to witness the cider-making process, sample freshly pressed cider, and gain insights into this age-old craft.

Apple Pie Contest: The Apple Pie Contest is set to be a highlight, with entries accepted from both amateur and professional pie enthusiasts starting at 10:00 AM, no registration required. A panel of celebrity judges, including renowned bakers and local culinary heroes, will evaluate pies based on taste, presentation, and that unmistakable local apple essence. Winners will be announced and prizes are awarded at 11:00 AM, so participants should ensure their pies are in top form.

Apple Vendors: Visit with the growers who steward our local orchards, Moretz Mountain Orchard and Brushy Mountain Farm. You will be amazed at the incredible selection of both heirloom and modern apple varieties that are available. Learn which apples are best for cooking and which are best for snacking.

Live Music: Attendees can look forward to live music throughout the day by Rastacoustic, providing soulful melodies and the perfect atmosphere for an apple-themed adventure.

Join the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on September 30th for AppleFEST, a celebration of the apple harvest. It’s a day of delicious delights, great music, and the chance to experience the magic of fall harvest season in the High Country.

For more details or media inquiries, please reach out to Michelle Dineen at wataugacountyfarmersmarket@gmail.com.

About Watauga County Farmers’ Market: The Watauga County Farmers’ Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974! Each Saturday from May through November you will find a vibrant hub of local produce, artisanal goods, and community spirit in the parking lot at the Daniel Boone Park located near downtown Boone, NC. It’s a place where residents and visitors come together to celebrate the flavors of the region and support local farmers and artisans. AppleFEST is just one of the many exciting events that take place throughout the year. For more information, please visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org

