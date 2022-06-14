Watauga Arts Council Invites Folks to Discover the Arts at Boonerang Music & Arts Festival!

The Burr Nest

In just under two days, the inaugural Boonerang Music & Arts Festival will kick-off in Downtown Boone on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18. In connection with Boone’s 150th anniversary, Boonerang helps to feature musicians and artists who live here or who have roots in the High Country. As part of their mission to support and facilitate arts initiatives in the High Country, the Watauga Arts Council is partnering with the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, the Town of Boone, Tourism and Development, and the Downtown Boone Development Association, and more, to host this celebration of our rich cultural heritage.

Watauga Arts Council is organizing artist vendors, nonprofits, and businesses for the Fest. The majority of the featured vendors are from the High Country or used to live here and are “booneranging” back to celebrate with us. These vendors will showcase handmade crafts, pottery, textiles, artwork, photography, jewelry, apparel, home décor, personal care items, food products, and more. Attendees are encouraged to visit downtown shops, businesses, and galleries that will remain open for the Fest. Vendors will be primarily located down Howard Street, in the North Depot Street Town Parking lot and at the Jones House.

This family friendly event has free admission. You can expect to find live music from over 14 bands at 4 outdoor stages, an art vendor market with over 60 vendors, 3 locations for beverages, and food, a kid zone, silent disco, and activities for all ages!

On Friday, June 17 at 5:30 pm, the Jones House will kick off festivities with their Music on the Lawn series. Beer will be available for purchase. Saturday’s activities start at noon and go all day with the final concert ending around 8 pm. The party can continue from 8:30 pm into the night with a silent disco at the North Depot Street Stage, featuring three different DJ streams. With North Depot Street, South Depot Street, and part of Howard Street being closed for the festival, you’ll be able to freely walk around to the stages, food and artist vendors, and other activities with ease!



The hope is for this event to be built upon for years to come! We look forward to seeing you at the inaugural Boonerang Music & Arts Festival! For full details of the schedule of events for Boonerang Festival, head over to www.boonerangfest.com.

The Watauga Arts Council fosters a thriving, diverse, and vibrant creative community through arts advocacy, education, support, and inspiration. For additional information on this event or ways to engage with the Watauga Arts Council, visit their website at https://www.watauga-arts.org

